PURPLE RHYMES WITH ORANGE to be Presented at Central High School in Grand Forks

PURPLE RHYMES WITH ORANGE "a colorful musical" written by North Dakota native Patrick Kasper will be performed April 7th- 9th at 7:00 at Central High School in Grand Forks ND. The show is directed by Maren Dewar with vocal direction by Paul Barta. Patrick Kasper and Emily Durow will be adding choreography from the original production.

This family friendly energetic, inspiring, and entertaining production features 10 original songs, including Broadway-style show tunes, catchy pop numbers, and powerful ballads. The show also showcases exciting large-group dance numbers, with jumping lumberjacks, gnarly rad 80's aerobics and hip-hop/jazz dance.

PURPLE RHYMES WITH ORANGE is the fun-filled story of ORANGE who is seeking his soul mate. To find his true love ORANGE must embark on a whimsical and thought-provoking adventure to fill his TABULA RASA (empty slate) with people places and things.

As ORANGE travels on his fun, comedic, and sometimes meaningful and dramatic escapade he realizes that the lessons he is learning will lead him to a greater understanding of the diversity of is community and give him a greater appreciation for his true love PURPLE.

The show was originally performed January 25th, 2020. Patrick has since made the show available for licensing for theaters to perform the show.

This show about friendship, family, and love will be sure to leave audiences with warm hearts, wide smiles, and a few catchy tunes stuck in their head.

If your looking for a comforter you can find them all around

To fill your slate with diversity, lay your blanket on the ground

Patch your life together with joy and the life you will have built

Will make room for everyone to share your welcoming quilt

Production history info available at purplerhymeswithorange.com