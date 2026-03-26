Northern Plains Indigenous Film Festival Returns to Fargo Theatre

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The Northern Plains Indigenous Film Festival (NPIFF) will return to downtown Fargo this spring, bringing two days of Indigenous storytelling, cinema, and community programming to the historic Fargo Theatre. The festival highlights narrative features, documentaries, and short films from Indigenous creators across the Northern Plains, along with filmmaker Q&As and professional development conversations centered on storytelling traditions and industry sustainability.

The event is scheduled for April 17–18, 2026, with all screenings and programming taking place at the Fargo Theatre in Fargo, North Dakota. Organizers describe the festival as more than a series of screenings, positioning it as a community gathering where audiences can engage directly with filmmakers and explore how Indigenous storytelling continues to evolve across media and generations.

According to the official festival program, NPIFF is designed to bridge communities and creative voices, stating: “See narrative features, documentaries, and short films specifically selected for this inaugural festival.” The program also emphasizes audience interaction, noting that “every screening turns into a conversation (giving you the chance to talk directly to the creators).”

In addition to film screenings, attendees can expect filmmaker Q&As, industry-focused discussions, and networking opportunities that spotlight Indigenous perspectives in contemporary cinema. The festival aims to connect regional creators with broader audiences while celebrating evolving storytelling traditions rooted in the Northern Plains.