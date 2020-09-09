Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre to Undergo Repairs for Rebuilding and Possible Expansion

The building was deemed unsafe in December 2019 after structural roof damage was discovered.

After structural roof damage was found over the auditorium, Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre plans to rebuild with a possible expansion, reports Valley News Live.

The building was deemed unsafe in December 2019.

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre recently shared a Facebook post about the upcoming renovations, asking for community donations.

See the Facebook post below.

Read the full story HERE.

Since 1946, Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) has provided a wide range of performance and education opportunities to the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area and surrounding communities. FMCT is the longest running community arts organization in the Red River Valley Region of Minnesota and North Dakota. Season after season, their organization continues to evolve and grow in their community-minded mission as they position themselves to create exceptional experiences for many more years to come.

Shows View More Fargo Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You