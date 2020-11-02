Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Continues 10 Minute Play Festival With LIFT

The play was released on Friday, October 30.

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre has released Lift, the fifth video in its 10 minute play festival. The play was released on Friday, October 30.

Lift is by Heidi Kraay (Boise, ID) and directed by Dawn Gunderson.

Watch the play at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/fmct10minuteplays/473647484.

Synopsis

A woman with terminal cancer takes a last balloon ride up to the troposphere and meets a young albatross who helps her die the way she wants, a gift that will help him earn a mate.

Cast List

Kit - Jeanie Smith-Murphy

Kelani - Cameron Murphy

Flock - Nikolas Dahmen, Camille Miller, Chloe Nelson

About the Playwright

Playwright, writer and theater maker Heidi Kraay examines the link between brain and body, seeking empathy with fractured characters. Her work pulls myth, metaphor and monsters together to attempt connections across difference. Plays include Unwind: Hindsight is 2020, see in the dark, How To Hide Your Monster, New Eden, Me and My Shadowand Kilgore, along with co-devised plays, one-acts, plays for young audiences and short plays. Her work has been presented where she lives in Boise, Idaho, regionally, in NYC and internationally, most recently through Playwrights' Round Table, Trinity Street Players, Georgia's One Minute Play Festival, HomeGrown Theatre, Tomo Suru Players, Thingamajig Theatre Company and The Alternative Theatre Company. Her work has been awarded funding from several Boise city and Idaho state grants. Heidi holds an MFA in Creative Inquiry, Interdisciplinary Arts from California Institute of Integral Studies and is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America. www.heidikraay.com

