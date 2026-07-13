Video: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Trailer Released for Citadel Theatre Run

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A new trailer for THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE has arrived from Citadel Theatre, offering a first look at the company's upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy. The 60-second preview was posted to the theatre's YouTube channel ahead of the show's opening this summer.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE features music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin. The show premiered Off-Broadway in 2005 before transferring to Broadway, where it won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical. The story centers on a group of eccentric middle-school students competing in a regional spelling bee, blending sharp comedy with genuine emotional moments and audience participation.

The Citadel Theatre production runs July 4 through August 2, 2026. Additional information is available at citadeltheatre.com.

The show is currently enjoying a high-profile Off-Broadway revival at New World Stages, where Disney Channel star Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan recently joined the cast as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Leaf Coneybear, respectively.

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