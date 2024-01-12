VIDEO: Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALY

Get a first look at Citadel Theatre's Made in Italy, now on stage.

An Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s, caught between two worlds and determined to make his mark. This tour-de-force solo show is packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters. Winner of both the Sterling Award (Edmonton) and Jessie Award (Vancouver) for Outstanding Comedic Performance, this is a fun, heartfelt coming of age story about a kid with the heart of Rocky Balboa and the moves (and hair!) of John Travolta.

The production stars Farren Timoteo - the creator of Made In Italy.

The production is directed by Daryl Cloran, with choreography by Laura Krewski. The set design is created by Cory Sincennes, complemented by costume design from Cindy Wiebe. The lighting is managed by Celeste English, based on original designs by Conor Moore, and with Whittyn Jason as Associate Lighting Designer. The sound design is by Mishelle Cuttler, Amanda Goldberg is Assistant Director, Christine Leroux is Stage Manager, and Davis Shewchuk is Apprentice Stage Manager.







