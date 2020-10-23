Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VICTOR AND VICTORIA'S TERRIFYNG TALE OF TERRIBLE THINGS - The Audio Drama, Now Available to Stream

Article Pixel

Adapted from the award-winning stage play Victor and Victoria's Terrifying Tale of Terrible Things by Nathan Cuckow and Beth Graham.

Oct. 23, 2020  

Inspired by the macabre stories and gothic artwork of Edward Gorey, Victor and Victoria's Terrifying Tale of Terrible Things is a hilarious and horrifying exploration of fear and the question of whether or not to confront it. It's the story of Victor and Victoria, fraternal twins, who one dark and stormy night discover a mysterious book and become immersed in a frightening tale about a sinister family secret that will change their lives forever.

Watch below!

Written and Narrated by Nathan Cuckow and Beth Graham

Sound Design by Terry Fairfield, with additional music composed by Nicolas Fairfield-Carter

Sound Mix by Aaron Macri

Directed by Kevin Sutley

Adapted from the award-winning stage play Victor and Victoria's Terrifying Tale of Terrible Things by Nathan Cuckow and Beth Graham.

For more info on Kill Your Television Theatre check out their website: www.killyourtelevision.wixsite.com/kytt


Related Articles View More Edmonton Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Chicago Dance Crash to Premiere THE LAST FIRST: PROFESSIONAL DANCEMAKING IN 2020 CHICAGO
  • 9 LaChanze Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage College Top 10 Announced - Live at 8pm ET!
  • Collaboraction Presents Virtual Play LIFT EVERY VOICE