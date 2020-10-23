VICTOR AND VICTORIA'S TERRIFYNG TALE OF TERRIBLE THINGS - The Audio Drama, Now Available to Stream
Adapted from the award-winning stage play Victor and Victoria's Terrifying Tale of Terrible Things by Nathan Cuckow and Beth Graham.
Inspired by the macabre stories and gothic artwork of Edward Gorey, Victor and Victoria's Terrifying Tale of Terrible Things is a hilarious and horrifying exploration of fear and the question of whether or not to confront it. It's the story of Victor and Victoria, fraternal twins, who one dark and stormy night discover a mysterious book and become immersed in a frightening tale about a sinister family secret that will change their lives forever.
Written and Narrated by Nathan Cuckow and Beth Graham
Sound Design by Terry Fairfield, with additional music composed by Nicolas Fairfield-Carter
Sound Mix by Aaron Macri
Directed by Kevin Sutley
For more info on Kill Your Television Theatre check out their website: www.killyourtelevision.wixsite.com/kytt