Sep. 3, 2019  

University of Alberta Honours Grad Who Sows the Seeds of Peace

The University of Alberta is recognizing an Edmonton educator who is dedicated to ending Islamaphobia. Mona Nashman, principal of Edmonton Islamic Academy, is one of 32 recipients of the 2019 Alumni Awards. The awards will be handed out Sept. 19 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11455 87 Ave). Read Mona's Story The 2019 Alumni Awards recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of alumni who inspire others to do great things.

Other recipients this year include Candice Lys, creator of innovative sexual health programs for northern youth, Jeremy Bryant, founder of the non-profit food program for at-risk youth called Mealshare, and Charlene Bearhead, education lead for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Alumni Awards kick off Alumni Weekend 2019 from Sept. 19 to 22. Community members and grads are invited back to campus to reconnect with friends and the university. Other events include the Golden Bears Hockey Game & Block Party, U of A in a Day and keynote lecture Relax Damn It! by Timothy Caulfield.

For more information visit uab.ca/AW2019.



