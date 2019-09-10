University of Alberta Honours Grad Dedicated to Ending Youth Hunger

2019 University of Alberta Alumni Awards Edmonton - The University of Alberta is recognizing Jeremy Bryant, a grad who uses his business education to tackle youth hunger.

Bryant is one of 32 recipients of the 2019 Alumni Awards, to be handed out Sept. 19 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11455 87 Ave). Bryant is a former accountant who co-founded Mealshare in 2013. Mealshare works with hundreds of restaurants in more than 40 communities across Canada to fund meals for at-risk youth. In just six years, Bryant's program has paid for more than three million meals.

The 2019 Alumni Awards recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of alumni who inspire others to do great things. Other recipients this year include Mona Nashman, principal of Edmonton Islamic Academy, Candice Lys, creator of innovative sexual health programs for northern youth, and Charlene Bearhead, education lead for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Meet the 2019 Award Recipients

The Alumni Awards kick off Alumni Weekend 2019 from Sept. 19 to 22. Community members and grads are invited back to campus to reconnect with friends and the university. Other events include the Golden Bears Hockey Game & Block Party, U of A in a Day and keynote lecture Relax Damn It! by Timothy Caulfield.

For more information visit uab.ca/AW2019.





