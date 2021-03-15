Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trevor Noah Comes to Rogers Place With SORRY NOT SORRY Tour

As host of The Daily Show since 2015 Noah has established himself as one of the world's top comedians.

Mar. 15, 2021  
By popular demand, Trevor Noah returns to Canada in 2020 with his brand new Sorry Not Sorry tour!

Covering a range of topics from politics to race and his childhood in South Africa, you can be sure he'll touch on any breaking news to ensure every single show is a bit different from the last.

As host of The Daily Show since 2015 Noah has established himself as one of the world's top comedians, with his daily observations beamed onto screens across the globe. With 75 sold-out US shows under his belt in the fast few years alone, it's safe to say Noah is an unmissable heavyweight!

Performance date: 12 June 2021

Purchase tickets: https://www.edmonton-theatre.com/theaters/rogers-place/trevor-noah.php


