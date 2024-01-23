Teatro Live! Presents The Return of Stewart Lemoine's PITH!

Following the exuberant and melodious global sprint of last fall's Far Away and Long A-Gogo, Teatro Live! presents another exploration of international travel, the return of Stewart Lemoine's Pith!, in its first Teatro revival since 2012, and arriving for the first time on the stage of the new Varscona Theatre.

First seen at the Edmonton Fringe in 1997, Pith! is the story of an itinerant sailor who leads a grieving society widow and her stoic housekeeper on an exhilarating and treacherous journey into the heart of the South American jungle... without ever taking them out of the living room. With only four dining room chairs and a phonograph, Jack Vail propels Virginia Tilford and Nancy Kimble from Providence, Rhode Island to New Orleans, Panama, and Ecuador, where hilarious encounters with a succession of explorers, shysters, gigolos, and all manner of tropical wildlife will have life-altering consequences for the ladies. It's an innovative, hilarious, and ultimately moving tribute to the power of imagination that's been one of Teatro's most revived and well-traveled productions.



In addition to Varscona runs in 1999, 2004, and 2012, Teatro Live! has performed Pith! in cities across Canada and on three separate occasions in New York City.

Teatro's current artistic director Andrew Macdonald-Smith returns to the role of Jack Vail, which he first played in the 2012 revival. Returning to Teatro after her debut in last season's Deathtrap, Kristin Johnston assumes the role of the gravely questing Virginia, and longtime company member Jana O'Connor, last seen in The Margin of the Sky, takes on the role of the vivaciously intrepid Nancy.

Playwright Stewart Lemoine directs, with period costumes by Leona Brausen, and an elegantly simple set contrived by Belinda Cornish with painting by Chantel Fortin. Stage manager Gina Moe stands by with maps and a compass, plus plenty of pie.

Pith! plays at the Varscona Theatre from February 9 to 25, with an additional preview performance taking place on February 8. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with matinees on Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets and 3 Pack Subscriptions may be purchased at teatrolive.com

Admission is $42 for adults and $37 for seniors/students.

All seats for Sunday matinees are $33.

Pay-What-You-Can admission is available (at the door only) on Tuesday, February 13th and Tuesday, February 20th.