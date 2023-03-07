TROUBLE IN MIND Opens This Month at The Citadel Theatre

A play within a play that gives a glimpse into the world of theatre for a Black actress in the late 1950s.

A co-production with Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, who just finished their successful run of the play, Trouble In Mind is set to open in late March at The Citadel Theatre. Set in 1957, Trouble In Mind is a fascinating comedy-drama that takes a look at racism in the New York theatre scene. When the cast gathers to begin rehearsals, racial biases and tensions rise. Wiletta Mayer, a talented Black actress, finds that her arguments to tell the truth of the story are dismissed, so she decides to take action.

Written by Alice Childress, this thought-provoking play originally opened in 1955, but due to pressures from producers to tone down the strength of her message, the play never saw its Broadway premiere. Now, after 65 years, the resurgence of this acclaimed story is finally able to showcase its message and poignant reflection on identity and using your voice.

Trouble In Mind is directed by Cherissa Richards and The Citadel is excited to welcome Richards and the cast from the Royal MTC production to Edmonton to begin rehearsals later this month.

"Black women have gone unnoticed for generations," says Cherissa Richards, director of the Winnipeg and Edmonton production of Trouble in Mind. "What's beautiful about Alice Childress is her writing is so relevant and so prescient. This play is dense, and it really embodies the genius of who Alice Childress was."

Trouble In Mind plays in the Shoctor Theatre from March 25 - April 16, 2023. Tickets are available at the Box Office by calling 780.425.1820 or at citadeltheatre.com