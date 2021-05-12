THE UGLY DUCHESS to Close Out Northern Light Theatre's Streaming Season

Can you judge a book by its cover? Margaret Maultasch, the last Countess of Tyrol and princess of Carinthia (born 1318 - died 1369), was reputedly the ugliest women in history. Her looks, and her terrified subjects, made her the perfect scapegoat for the ravages of the Black Death, but her land holdings also made her an extremely desirable political bride. A fierce dispute over the events surrounding her divorce led to her being called Maultasch or "bag mouth" - meaning "whore" or "vicious woman".

The Ugly Duchess by Janet Munsil, receives its World Premiere with Northern Light Theatre, streaming as finale to the 2020-2021 45th season. The Ugly Duchess features Lora Brovold, a Sterling nominated actor and voiceover artist who is thankful to make her home and practice her craft here in Amiskwaciwâskahikan (Edmonton), on Treaty Six Territory. She is particularly pleased to be returning to Northern Light Theatre, where she began her professional theatre career and performed in their productions of Fat Pig, Mo and Jess Kill Susie, and Heroine.

Along with Direction, Set & Costume Designs by Trevor Schmidt, the creative team includes Lighting Design by Roy Jackson; Original Composition & Sound Design by Darrin Hagen; Stage Management by Elizabeth Allison; Production Management by Chris Hicks; Cinematography & Editing by Ian Jackson.

In late 2020, Northern Light Theatre and the Board of Directors decided the productions of The Look by Alexa Wyatt; Something Unspoken by Tennessee Williams, & The Ugly Duchess by Janet Munsil would stream digitally. Presenting online allows NLT to keep artists employed while continuing to celebrate the intimacy of their productions with their audience. NLT has shifted their performance dates to accommodate filming and editing, and setting up the performance at specific times for viewing through Vimeo.

Booking a ticket to see the streaming presentation of The Ugly Duchess is the same as booking for a live presentation. The ticket buyer chooses the date and time to see the show and NLT sends a link with password to view the performance.

The link for the performance will last 24 hours. If a ticket buyer is unable to watch the play on the date/time chosen NLT will alter the ticket date and time.

Streaming Dates - May 21 - 23, 27 - 30, 2021

Cancellations must be made 24 hours in advance of the performance start time to change a ticket.

