Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SkirtsAfire Reimagined Heads Outdoors and Online This March

Running March 4-14, 2021.

Feb. 3, 2021  

SkirtsAfire Reimagined Heads Outdoors and Online This March

After months of planning and responding to the everchanging world, SkirtsAfire has made the decision to move outdoors and online, March 4-14, 2021.

"We are ready to embrace this challenge and have begun exploring creative solutions within the current restrictions", says Artistic Director, Annette Loiselle. "We have some very exciting options we are working on as we pivot, including digital and outdoor offerings".

Originally set to premiere in the Westbury Theatre, Dana Wylie's new work, Makings of a Voice, is being adapted for the SkirtsAfire audience at home. "While we would have loved to fill a theatre for the live performance of this beautiful play's world premiere, we are reimagining how to bring the heart of this story into your home, keeping it intimate enough to grab your soul and fill you with stirring music and Dana's impactful story", says Loiselle.

In collaboration with Ballet Edmonton, SkirtsAfire is looking forward to offering a unique, artfully filmed version of Body of Words with the integration of works by Poet Laureate Nisha Patel, and multilingual poet and spoken word artist, Medgine Mathurin. Reimagined for a digital audience, this moving piece will engage and inspire.

An original short film produced by SkirtsAfire, Covid Collections explores everyday people and documents the human experience during this time of upheaval and isolation.


With more details to come, expect a covid-safe trip around Whyte Ave hosted by SkirtsAfire. Stay tuned for The Reimagined Distance Between Us at SkirtsAfire 2021.

For more information please visit skirtsafire.com.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky 2/7 3 PM ET
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky 2/7 3 PM ET
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More Edmonton Stories   Shows
Citadel Theatre is Now Streaming MARYs WEDDING Photo

Citadel Theatre is Now Streaming MARY's WEDDING

Citadel Theatre Presents LIVING ROOM LOVE SONGS Photo

Citadel Theatre Presents LIVING ROOM LOVE SONGS

Northern Light Theatre Announces Virtual Presentation of THE LOOK Photo

Northern Light Theatre Announces Virtual Presentation of THE LOOK

Workshop West Playwrights Theatre Announces THE SHOE PROJECT Photo

Workshop West Playwrights' Theatre Announces THE SHOE PROJECT


More Hot Stories For You

  • Quarantine Players Present TO THE TEST
  • Center For The Arts At George Mason University Announces Spring 2021 Updates
  • Americans For The Arts Honors Rosten Woo, Laurie Woolery, Eddy Kwon With Annual Johnson Fellowship
  • Tickets Now On Sale for Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN