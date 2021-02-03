SkirtsAfire Reimagined Heads Outdoors and Online This March

After months of planning and responding to the everchanging world, SkirtsAfire has made the decision to move outdoors and online, March 4-14, 2021.

"We are ready to embrace this challenge and have begun exploring creative solutions within the current restrictions", says Artistic Director, Annette Loiselle. "We have some very exciting options we are working on as we pivot, including digital and outdoor offerings".

Originally set to premiere in the Westbury Theatre, Dana Wylie's new work, Makings of a Voice , is being adapted for the SkirtsAfire audience at home. "While we would have loved to fill a theatre for the live performance of this beautiful play's world premiere, we are reimagining how to bring the heart of this story into your home, keeping it intimate enough to grab your soul and fill you with stirring music and Dana's impactful story", says Loiselle.

In collaboration with Ballet Edmonton, SkirtsAfire is looking forward to offering a unique, artfully filmed version of Body of Words with the integration of works by Poet Laureate Nisha Patel, and multilingual poet and spoken word artist, Medgine Mathurin. Reimagined for a digital audience, this moving piece will engage and inspire.

An original short film produced by SkirtsAfire, Covid Collections explores everyday people and documents the human experience during this time of upheaval and isolation.



With more details to come, expect a covid-safe trip around Whyte Ave hosted by SkirtsAfire. Stay tuned for The Reimagined Distance Between Us at SkirtsAfire 2021.

For more information please visit skirtsafire.com.