Shadow Theatre Suspends 29th Season

Shadow Theatre will be suspending all public performances until the Spring 2021.

During the most recent re-evaluation of the ever-evolving nature of the COVID pandemic the 29 year-running theatre company has come to the difficult conclusion the wisest and safest course of action is to suspend public activity and cancel all productions for the upcoming season.

"Normally at this time of year we would be gearing up for a season of great plays, shared with our wonderful audiences," say Artistic Director John Hudson and General Manager Coralie Cairns. "Of course, since last March we have been in an ongoing process of assessing how to plan and schedule with the safety of audiences, creative teams and venue staff as a top priority, all the while hoping that we could provide some programming in a 2020-2021 season."

Shadow Theatre expects to be able to safely resume producing and performing in mid- 2021. They are excited and energized to be planning a celebratory return to live theatre for the 2021/22 Season, their 30th Anniversary. Until then they will look for appropriate ways to stay connected with their community.

