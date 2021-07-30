Sarah Pocklington Named Citadel's Newest Executive Director

The Citadel Theatre Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Sarah Pocklington as the theatre's new Executive Director. Sarah will be joining Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran, on the executive leadership team August 30, 2021.

"It feels incredible to be joining the fabulous Citadel team, and I'm thrilled to be working alongside the exceptionally talented Daryl Cloran . The Citadel is such a pivotal arts hub in Edmonton and I'm so delighted to be a part of this amazing organization. I'm very excited to be returning home to my family and friends, and re-engaging with Edmonton's immensely vibrant arts community."- Sarah Pocklington, 2021

Sarah comes to the Citadel with over 40 years as an arts manager, educator, performing artist, and public servant. Through those years she has amassed an impressive and extensive array of experience that will be an asset to the Citadel as it emerges from the pandemic and continues its transformational changes. Sarah will be joining the Citadel from her most recent position as the Arts Manager for First Peoples' Cultural Council - Canada's only First Nations-led Crown Agency. Her time with the British Columbia Arts Council and Alberta Foundation for the Arts yielded strong programming with youth, community, and Indigenous engagement, as well as the creation of policies to help reduce barriers for access to grants in these areas.

In addition to her work in the arts, Sarah has championed anti-racism work throughout Alberta and British Columbia, helping to lead and inspire public policy creation and adoption. Sarah was the co-founder of Rock Against Racism, an evening of great music performed by some of the top music artists in the city of Calgary; a perfect example of where her artistic and activism worlds meet. As the Citadel continues to uphold the 35//50 Initiative calling for a commitment to 35%+ BIPOC and 50%+ women and non-binary representation among staff and contractors by the 2024/25 season, we welcome Sarah's leadership in helping us reach that goal.

Creating and performing art has been a part of Sarah's life from a very young age. As part of the ASANI Trio, Sarah was nominated for a Juno Award in 2006 along with many other accomplishments as a vocalist, composer, arranger, and percussionist. She holds a Music Degree from Macewan University, which happens to be only the tip of her educational background.

Wendy Dupree, Board Chair for the Citadel Theatre, welcomes Sarah, "We are very excited about the skills and experience Sarah brings to the Citadel. She is a community builder and visionary who has a strong track record of leading practical and creative approaches to both challenges and opportunities within the organizations she has been a part of. Sarah joins us at a perfect time, as we joyfully approach reopening and the continued realization of Daryl's inclusive, innovative, international vision for the Citadel, now accompanied by Sarah's strengths in arts management, relationship building, and community engagement. Welcome home!"