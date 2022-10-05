Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ross Petty Productions to Present Farewell Holiday Spectacular PETER'S FINAL FLIGHT in December

PETER'S FINAL FLIGHT: The PAN-Tastical Family Musical! will run from December 2, 2022 to January 7, 2023.

Oct. 05, 2022  
Ross Petty Productions has announced their farewell production at Toronto's historic Elgin Theatre this winter. PETER'S FINAL FLIGHT: The PAN-Tastical Family Musical! will run from December 2, 2022 to January 7, 2023.

Bringing closure to 25 years of live shows at the Elgin, The Maestro of Mayhem will personally bid farewell to several generations of appreciative audiences and return to the stage in his favourite role, the villainous Captain Hook.

"Frankly, I missed the Boos!" said Ross Petty. "I'm looking forward to playing havoc with the audience one last time. The Elgin will reverberate with cheers, sing-alongs, ad-libs, boos and great singing and dancing from some of Canada's finest musical theatre performers. I've had a blessed career as an actor, having performed on Broadway, London's West End, and in many television and film productions, but what I'm most proud of is having introduced thousands of children and their families to the magic of live theatre with the Pantos. I'll miss the joyous energy that flows between the actors and the audience across the Elgin footlights. I hope the memories will live on forever."

Ever since Peter Pan defeated Captain Hook, Neverland has enjoyed a long run of peace, quiet and lawn bowling! This is mostly thanks to fairy Plumbum's magic cloaking spell, which has kept the island hidden from the villains of the world. Unfortunately, while trying to log into her Netflix account, Plumbum accidentally shut down the cloaking spell and revealed their location! With Neverland now exposed, Hook's wife Helga, and her inherited sidekick Smee, have returned to avenge her husband, defeat Peter Pan, and destroy the legendary Heart Of Neverland!

Directed and choreographed by Tracey Flye, with writer Matt Murray and music director Bob Foster, PETER'S FINAL FLIGHT: The PAN-Tastical Family Musical! will star Dan Chameroy (Billy Flynn in Chicago, Stratford) as the loopily lovable Plumbum, the 9th appearance of Dan's legendary character; brilliant farceur Eddie Glen as Smee in his 20th Panto; Sara-Jeanne Hosie (Johanna in Take Care, Here For Now Theatre) returns as the bodacious Helga Hook; dancer extraordinaire Stephanie Sy (Lijuan in CBC's The Porter) as Wendy; and the handsome and charming Alex Wierzbicki (YTV's The Zone) as Peter Pan. Ross Petty takes a page out of Cher's playbook and comes out of retirement to play Captain Hook.

PETER'S FINAL FLIGHT: The PAN-Tastical Family Musical! is an action-packed adventure for the whole family featuring show-stopping songs and side-splitting jokes for all ages. Will Peter, Wendy and Plumbum stop Helga from destroying the Heart Of Neverland!? Will our unlikely hero step up to the challenge? Will Hook return for one last ad-lib? Will Plumbum make it to her waxing appointment?

For the past 25 years Ross Petty Productions has created an Ontario holiday tradition of fun-filled family musicals. These productions turn the most popular fairy tales into a unique audience-participatory experience. Canadian stars such as Karen Kain, Kurt Browning, Bret "Hitman" Hart, Ernie "Mr. Dressup" Coombs, Don Harron, Fred Penner, Scott Thompson, Jake Epstein, Chilina Kennedy, CHFI's Erin Davis and HGTV's Hilary Farr have happily romped through these treasured family musicals.

To help Ontario families through these inflationary times, Ross Petty Productions will keep PETER'S FINAL FLIGHT ticket prices at 2019 levels. Tickets from $29!





