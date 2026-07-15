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Review: CLUE Takes Centre Stage at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Clue takes the spotlight at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until July 19. 

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Review: CLUE Takes Centre Stage at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

It is a dark and stormy night. Six guests arrive at the formidable Boddy Manor at the cryptic request of their host. Unbeknownst to them, they have more in common than their mysterious host and flamboyant attire. What begins as an awkward evening suddenly unravels as multiple people are found dead throughout the mansion. Something's fishier than the dinner of shark fin soup, and the horrified guests –and staff- must identify the killer amongst them before tragedy strikes again. 

Based on the 1985 film inspired by the popular board game, Clue is a madcap murder mystery featuring larger-than-life characters. Directed by Casey Hushion, the North American tour production is an ornate puzzle box of lavish sitting rooms, secret passageways, and glinting chandeliers. Its droll dark humour and outstanding performances will delight fans of the game and film as well as those visiting Boddy Manor for the first time. 

Soon, their absent employer’s guests trickle into the dark wood-panelled foyer. First to arrive is the bumbling Colonel Mustard (Nate Curlott), followed by haughty widow, Mrs. White (Sarah Mackenzie Baron), neurotic Mrs. Peacock (Madeline Raube), jittery Mr. Green (TJ Lamando), egotistical Professor Plum (Kyle Yampiro), and glamorous Miss Scarlet (Camille Capers). The performers disappear into their roles, showcasing strong slapstick comedic timing. Especially memorable moments include the group's frantic collective scrambles between opulent dark rooms, plentiful dry one-liners, and a beyond exasperated Wadsworth's meltdown.  

Clue unfolds across a simultaneously grand and claustrophobic set featuring a regal dining room, stuffy, jewel-toned parlour, shadowy corridors, and a dim, bookshelf-lined reading nook. Jen Caprio's costumes pay homage to the characters' aliases while Jeff Human's whimsical sound design brings additional humour. The creative elements and fantastic cast are a delight to behold, resulting in this unmissable 80-minute whodunnit. 

Clue takes the spotlight at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until July 19. 

Image: The Company of the Second North American tour of CLUE - photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade. 

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