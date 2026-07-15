ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Make Edmonton Fringe Debut After Sold-Out Festival Runs

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Award-winning Greek/Canadian comedian and viral sensation Anesti Danelis returns to the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival for his solo show debut, with hit musical comedy special Artificially Intelligent, following sold-out runs at the Edinburgh, Melbourne, and Sydney comedy festivals, and a critically-acclaimed run at July's Toronto Fringe. With over one million followers and more than 500 million online views, and live appearances across North America and the UK, Anesti is one of comedy's fastest-rising stars.

Anesti has to write a comedy special, but he doesn't know what to write about, and he doesn't really want to do the work. So he does what everybody does and outsources creativity to ChatGPT. The problem? ChatGPT doesn't really know who Anesti is and keeps asking him for more data.

Artificially Intelligent asks: who are we in the age of algorithms? Do we shape ourselves, or does the internet shape us? Can AI truly replicate human experience, or does it simply flatten culture? Catch Artificially Intelligent at the Fringe Festival from August 14 to 23, 2026: visit anestidanelis.com for more information.

Says Anesti: 'When I first made this show there was still optimism around AI, but now two years later, it feels like we're in a Black Mirror episode. We went from generating silly photos of ourselves as action figures to connecting AI to every aspect of our lives and losing our ability to think for ourselves. Throughout this show, I want to highlight what we stand to lose when we hand over our imagination in exchange for convenience.'

As Anesti feeds AI his stories about growing up in a loud traditional Greek family, navigating queerness, and feeling pulled between two cultures as a first-generation Canadian, his optimism is quickly shattered when he sees the disastrous results spit back at him. Part experiment and part re-telling of the actual time he asked AI to write him a show, Anesti uses songs, jokes, and video to debate the merits of 'AI creativity' and our reliance on algorithms constantly telling us who we should be. With material on hypocrisy, adulting, hookup paranoia, immigrant guilt, doom-scrolling, internet trolls, and chatbot meltdowns, expect sharp, witty songs on guitar including future favourites: Hook Up Murder (about one-night stands); Straight Pride (an anthem for the oppressed straights); and Grandpa on Grindr (an absurd tale about putting a widowed grandfather on the app).

Artificially Intelligent is created and performed by Anesti Danelis. The show's co-director is Alia Rasul, and the show is produced by Anastasios Kounakis.

Artificially Intelligent appears at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival

from August 14 - 23, 2026

Opening night is 14 August 2026 at 12:30pm

Venue #17 - The Grindstone Comedy Theatre and Bistro, 10019 81 Ave NW

Tickets on sale August 5

Schedule:

Fri 14th Aug 2026 12:30pm

Sat 15th Aug 2026 11:59pm

Sun 16th Aug 2026 4:00pm

Mon 17th Aug 2026 6:15pm

Wed 19th Aug 2026 9:45pm

Fri 21st Aug 2026 6:15pm

Sat 22nd Aug 2026 4:00pm

Sun 23rd Aug 2026 12:30pm

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