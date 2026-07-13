Canada’s Ukrainian NUTCRACKER To Play Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

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Shumka will present three shows at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, December 19 & 20 with their presentation of Canada’s Ukrainian Nutcracker. Tickets are on sale now with 20% off select tickets throughout the month of July.



An annual Christmas tradition, the production blends the grace and lyrical nature of classical movement with the strength and power of Ukrainian character dance, leaving audiences exhilarated and entertained. The cast of over 70 features Shumka dancers, youth from the Shumka School of Dance, and beautiful voices from Clara's Dream Choir.



Shumka is excited to announce this year's Nutcracker will feature the return of Shumka company members dancing the lead roles including Leda Tarnawsky (Clara), Nicolas Pacholok (Prince), Joshua Pacholok (Drosselmeier), and Annikka Dobko (Sugar Plum Fairy). This was always a dream for Shumka’s annual production and a triumphant success in 2025.



Info Edmonton wrote: Right from the outset, it’s clear that Shumka’s casting choices were inspired. Leda Tarnawsky’s Clara and Nicolas Pacholok’s Nutcracker Prince embody their roles with not only technical precision, but emotional warmth and presence. Their chemistry is tangible; their performances effortless yet deeply expressive. This Clara isn’t a passive observer — she’s a vivid, fully realized protagonist whose wonder and courage propel the story forward. Adding depth and playful menace is Joshua Pacholok as Drosselmeier. With a flourish of cape and a charismatic stage presence that balances charm and mystery, he elevates the production. His performance serves both as narrative catalyst and scene‑stealer, grounding the fantasy without ever overshadowing the emotional arc between Clara and the Prince.



Touted as “Canada’s Ukrainian Nutcracker,” the production is a folk ballet based on the timeless Christmas classic. The production incorporates Ukrainian traditions, folk and character dance, grand orchestral versions of the legendary score with specially added compositions, Ukrainian carols and cultural symbols woven into lavish sets and costumes.



Not only is Shumka's Nutcracker a luxurious Christmas performance loved by all; it is also a truly collaborative production, created by an ongoing partnership between Ukrainian and Canadian artists. Music arrangements are by Yuri Shevchenko of Ukraine, choreography by Viktor Lytvynov of the National Ballet of Ukraine and former Shumka Artistic Director John Pichlyk. The production is under the direction of Shumka's Artistic Director, Tasha Orysiuk. Costumes and sets by Maria Levitska of the National Opera of Ukraine, and lighting by Edmonton's Jeff Osterlin.



A holiday experience audiences will return to again and again. Nothing short of a revelation, Shumka’s presentation is a holiday jewel! - Info Edmonton, December 2025



For ticket links and more details, visit Shumka.com.

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