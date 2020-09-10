New LitFest And YEGPodfest Lineup Announced

LitFest launches virtual lineup with Edmonton Poetry Festival, plus first YEGPodfest.

Kicking off October 15-25, LitFest 2020-coming online this year-invites Canadian bookworms to events from the comfort of home featuring nonfiction notables Lindy West, Vivek Shraya, Michelle Parise, and more.

The 2020 schedule includes in-demand Masterclasses, the beloved Memoir Hour, panel discussions, and a twist on the annual Brunch of Writers as an online potluck. Special recorded Immersive Readings will also be released on October 15 for free (or by donation), and those who buy the book will receive a special "experience" package to go along with their audio download.

The Story Slam takes its turn online with live voting to name the victor and, thanks to this year's partnership with Edmonton Poetry Festival, the Polyglot mashup and events with poetry luminaries like Titilope Sonuga, Joshua Whitehead, and Jordan Abel are also on offer.

"While LitFest will look different this year, it's also an opportunity to broaden our horizons, to think outside the box and off the screen," says Fawnda Mithrush, executive director at LitFest. "With everything being online, we still hope to offer something special to Edmonton."

LitFest is also excited to announce YEGPodfest, a three-day virtual podcast festival from October 1-3, presented in collaboration with the Alberta Podcast Network (APN) and Edmonton Community Foundation. The fest was made possible by Edmonton Arts Council's Connections & Exchanges Initiatives grant program.

The first-ever YEGPodfest includes crash courses on podcast basics, masterclasses with CBC Edmonton producers, and panels on topics from social justice to Bollywood to covering sports in a global pandemic. Jad Abumrad-of Dolly Parton's America and Radiolab fame-headlines the fest on Oct 1, and guests from CBC Podcasts like The Secret Life of Canada, Seat at the Table, Tony Ho, and Is This for Real? are also on tap.

"We saw wonderful crossover with last year's AuthorPods for nonfiction audiences," says Mithrush. "It's exciting to explore new mediums. LitFest will always be a book festival at heart, but storytelling is evolving, especially now, and we want to be part of that evolution."

All YEGPodfest events are offered free, with donations gratefully accepted. Most LitFest events are also free to register while others require a ticket purchase. Audiences that join LitFest's Salon membership this year will have free access to all events for 2020 and 2021-plus a tax receipt and VIP package. Registration for individual events opens September 11 at 9AM at litfestalberta.org and yegpodfest.ca.

