LITFEST Announces New Executive Director

LitFest has announced the appointment of Jana O'Connor as our new Executive Director, effective immediately.

"LitFest is overjoyed to welcome Jana to the festival. Her experience as an artist and her strong connections in the arts community, locally and nationally, mean that LitFest is in good hands. I am excited to see the festival flourish under Jana's guidance and can't wait to work with her to explore new opportunities" said Katherine Gibson, LitFest Board President

Jana brings decades of experience as an Edmonton artist, event producer, administrator, and communications professional to this role, including positions with the Edmonton Arts Council, NAIT, and the City of Edmonton. She is nationally-known for her contributions as a writer and performer on CBC Radio One, most recently on the satirical current events quiz Because News. Jana is the recipient of a 2010 Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Arts Award for her work as an emerging writer, and a 2015 Edmonton Artists' Trust Fund award. She is a creative connector with deep roots in the city's arts and festivals community, and is fuelled by a lifelong passion for words.

"I'm so honoured to step into a leadership role with this gem of a festival, and to champion the extraordinary literary community within our city and beyond. I look forward to upholding LitFest's excellent reputation for sparking conversation through inclusive, compelling, and thought-provoking programming," said Jana O'Connor

Since 2006, performance venues and concert halls across Edmonton have opened their doors each October to welcome and showcase the top voices in literary nonfiction from YEG and beyond. This 11-day festival connects people and ideas. Throughout the year, we scout authors and host writers who keep the city reading and talking about what matters most.