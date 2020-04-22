Freewill Shakespeare Festival Announces Artistic Director

Today, in a day-early, pre-William Shakespeare's 456th birthday announcement, Freewill Shakespeare Festival is excited, and delighted, to announce its new Artistic Director, David Horak.

David has directed two productions for the Freewill Shakespeare Festival, Comedy of Errors and The Winters Tale, and was a member of The Acting Company in 2013.



Recent productions include directing Fun Home for Plain Jane Theatre, A Christmas Story for Keyano Theatre, Lend Me A Tenor at The Mayfield Dinner Theatre, The Bald Soprano for Bright Young Things at the 2019 Edmonton Fringe, Serial Collective's E-day at the Roxy Theatre, Bright Young Thing's The Skin of Our Teeth at the Varscona Theatre and most recently Every Brilliant Thing at The Citadel Theatre.



"It is exciting, and a privilege, to be offered the artistic director role for the Freewill Shakespeare Festival," says David. "From the beer to the artists, we've always taken great care to be a locally based Festival, something I embrace with zeal. I look forward to continuing the great tradition of outdoor summer Shakespeare in Edmonton and helping to develop and expand the Festival with new and interesting ideas."



David has taught acting, directing, and movement for over 15 years at such places as The University of Alberta, Concordia University of Edmonton, Red Deer University, The Citadel Theatre's Foote Theatre School, and was honoured to be nominated for a 2018 MacEwan University Distinguished Teaching Award. David holds BFA (Acting) and MFA (Directing) degrees from the University of Alberta.

Freewill Shakespeare Festival will present Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing from June 15 to July 11, 2021 in Hawrelak Park. Festival passes and VIP passes are on sale now at freewillshakespeare.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Edmonton Stories

More Hot Stories For You