Festival Place Qualico Patio Series to Return in July

Starting Canada Day, Wednesday July 1, Festival Place invites you to experience live music once again during the summer Qualico Patio Series in Peace Park, Sherwood Park.

"We specialize in live entertainment and it's time to return to hearing music outdoors, safely and comfortably," says Festival Place Artistic Director Steve Derpack. "We're excited about our lineup of local, exceptional musicians in July and look forward to letting everyone know about our Qualico Patio Series throughout the summer and fall."

Except for the July 1 concert, the Qualico Patio Series will be presented Wednesday evenings starting at 7:30pm. Food and beverages will be available for sale through The Hat Catering. Due to construction work on Festival Place, all presentations will be held outdoors in Peace Park, located in Broadmoor Lake Park, on the north side of Festival Place.

Tickets at $8 per person sold as tables of 2,4, and 6. Available online through Festival Place website , Ticketmaster, or Festival Place box office during office hours. Call 780-449-3378 or visit festivalplace.ca

All AHS protocols will be in place during Festival Place's Qualico Patio Series.

JULY

Mariel Buckley

Thursday July 1

Mariel Buckley's spectacular sophomore full-length album, Driving In The Dark, delivers on the promise of her previous album, Motorhome (and then some), as she plants her flag firmly as a songwriter who's here for the long haul.

From the moment the Calgary native arrived on the scene with her self-titled EP in 2012 Mariel quickly earned the respect of the Alberta roots music community, leading to performances in support of her idol k.d. lang, and entertaining audiences at the province's major festivals. Having now made a powerful statement with Driving In The Dark, Mariel proves she is an artist truly coming into her own and ready to take on the world. She could have chosen to chase a slicker, more polished sound built for radio and arenas, but instead, she doubled down on the grit and the truth in her music. It's honesty that brought her to this point, and honesty that will continue to carry her into the future.

The Dungarees

Thursday July 1 Comprised of bassist/vocalist James Murdoch, guitarist/vocalist Robb Angus, guitarist/vocalist Kiron Jhass, steel player Darrek Anderson and drummer Ben Shillabeer, The Dungarees have a definitive musical mandate; Take the undeniable lyrical styling, twangy telecaster and steel guitar that they love from classic country, and inject it with harmony, modern intensity and pop sensibility. Among Canada's fastest rising stars, The Dungarees have performed at marquee festivals including Boots and Hearts Music Festival, the Calgary Stampede, Big Valley Jamboree, Country Thunder, Dauphin CountryFest and SunFest. Gracing arena stages, the band has proudly opened as direct support for Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, and the legendary Dwight Yoakam. Josh Sahunta

Wednesday July 7

When it comes to setting the bar high, Canadian R&B-Pop Artist Josh Sahunta never lets his feet touch the ground.

The self-taught multi-instrumentalist and singer positions himself as a songwriter with substance through the intertwining of haunting melodies and storytelling lyrics.

Kimberley MacGregor

Wednesday July 7

A reformed bank manager, Kimberley MacGregor realized she was doing a successful job of living someone else's life-and a poor job living her own. In 2013, she launched her original songs into the world and took centre stage.

She has since released three full-length albums, and was awarded Female Artist of the Year at both the 2015 and 2016 Edmonton Music Awards.

She lovingly crafts and passionately performs songs that will move your heart, change your mind and stomp your feet. Weaving seamlessly between blues, folk and rock, her common threads are strength, vulnerability and badassery, always sizzling with soul.

Up and Over Trio

Wednesday July 14

Up and Over Trio is Alberta's hottest new jazz trio featuringa??Galaxie Rising Star Award recipient Chris Andrew on piano, 2018 WCMA Jazz Artist of the Year winner Rubim de Toledo on bass, and versatile and in demand drummer Jamie Cooper. Between them, they have accompanied some of the world's leading jazz artists and, as a trio, have worked extensively since 2016 backing the who's who of Albertan talent. Through original compositions, the trio explores the gamut of sounds available to the modern jazz piano trio.a?? Taking influence from Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Joey Caldarazzo, Robert Glasper and more, the trio cultivates a new sound for themselves, which is intriguing and inviting.a??

Wafer-thin Mints

Wednesday July 14

Described as " Roots Inspired Pop" from Edmonton- The Wafer-thin Mints sound cuts across rock, urban folk, country and power pop with a tip of the hat to that lost genre, pub rock. Their first album, " The Finest Car They Ever Built in 1983" launched the band on to the Canadian music scene propelled along by the single "Hot Chevette ". Since then, the Mints have been playing shows across Alberta to enthusiastic responses from audiences at clubs and festivals. The band's live show is an appealing musical combination of variety, spontaneity, humour, and energy. The fanbase for The Wafer-thin Mints music includes tattooed punk rock fans sporting Ramones T-shirts, soccer moms and their kids, and the elderly. Look for them wherever fine music is performed.

0Stella

Wednesday July 21

0Stella [oh-Stella] is the solo project of Edmonton-based, Irish-Canadian artist Liz Pomeroy. Ruthlessly authentic alt-rock blends with traditional Irish fiddle to create catchy pop melodies with oft-politically charged lyrics drenched in irony and rebelliousness. Reminiscent of Garbage, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, St. Vincent, PJ Harvey and The Frames, 0Stella's music is both socially conscious and confessional.

Shred Kelly

Wednesday July 21

Shred Kelly is a five piece, alternative folk rock band that emerged from the heart of the Canadian Rockies in 2009. Over the past decade the band have taken their highly energetic live show from humble beginnings on the Canadian ski-town circuit to the international stage.

"Their shows are joyous celebrations of life that will only reaffirm most of the things you love about music." (Rice and Bread Magazine)

Sammy Volkov

Wednesday July 28

Edmonton's Sammy Volkov is pretty weird. He loves his friends, but he chose record collecting over socializing from the age of 8. If he likes what he hears in a performance, he has the audacity to picture himself as a contemporary to this artist. So it doesn't matter how old the recording is - Sammy might borrow a couple quirks from Sinatra, a little flourish from M. Ward or Neil Young, a riff from the Shirelles, and before you know it you're presented with quite an esoteric palette of sonic colours. His upcoming album, 'Be Alright!' (produced by Harry Gregg at Riverdale Recorders) will let you experience what it may have sounded like had Townes Van Zandt & Solomon Burke collaborated as a songwriting team and then had Dion DiMucci or Roy Orbison sing the song. He thinks music should be rich atmospherically and that you shouldn't sing it unless you feel it.