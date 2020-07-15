Experience Six Pack Theatre 2021

It's been 20 years of local Six Pack theatre and audiences continue to love the choice of a variety of plays for an amazingly low price. This season sees the re-teaming of Northern Light Theatre, Shadow Theatre, Teatro La Quindicina, Walterdale Theatre, Workshop West Playwright's Theatre and a soon-to-be-confirmed sixth company.



This season all shows are in 2021. The Six Pack consortium encourages audiences to take a leap of faith when considering the To Be Confirmed theatre company slot: there are many great theatre companies in Edmonton and they look forward to announcing the sixth company soon.



Due to physical distance guidelines there are only 250 packages available for 2021, all available at Tix on the Square.



Each pack is $135 for six plays. All applicable taxes and Tix on the Square fees are included. Mail-out or web order fees may apply.



Should any partner theatres cancel or reschedule performances Tix on the Square will provide a direct refund or a credit of the pro-rated ticket price.

January 14 to 31, 2021



The Look

by Alexa Wyatt



"A professional training session for Estelle Cosmetics that threatens to go off the rails..."



Marilyn was once a celebrity, the original "Estelle Girl" of the Estelle Cosmetics line. Today she is an aged-out supermodel, giving lectures on cosmetics and demonstrating the various "Looks" and fantasy images that she inhabited as the "Estelle Girl"...



Over the course of the lecture Marilyn is forced to confront her real self. But can she cope with this new-found awareness?

January 20 to February 7, 2021



The Mountaintop

by Katori Hall



A gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

February 3 to 13, 2021



The Boulder

by John Anderson



Set in the American Old West, The Boulder centers on the life of Conroy Hemsley, a nomadic hangman who travels from town to town delivering justice. At what he swears is his last job, he is pulled between his word, his family and his duty until he is forced to decide what kind of man he is.

May 13 to 23, 2021



Title and synopsis coming soon!

May 27 to June 12, 2021



Evelyn Strange

by Stewart Lemoine



Not seen since 2006, Lemoine's elegant comic mystery returns with an all-new cast directed by Shannon Blanchet. A beautiful amnesiac wanders into the world of publishing and high society in 1950s New York, and must unravel a tangled web of deception, betrayal, and murder before she can discover her identity. Stylish Hitchcockian fun that builds to a climax of nail-biting tension.

