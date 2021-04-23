Edmonton's Freewill Shakespeare in the Park Announces Summer Programming

Today is William Shakespeare's 457th birthday and it's a tradition at Edmonton's Freewill Shakespeare in the Park to announce summer plans. This year is no different, but plans are.

Artistic Director David Horak, Managing Director Nikola Tonn, and the Board of Directors, will be pivoting from the event in its usual form: amphitheatre seating, drinks, snacks, and big Shakespeare cast and crew wandering in and out of audiences. Instead, they will be offering outdoor & physically distant opportunities to experience Shakespeare in true Freewill style later in the summer when, hopefully, COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

"We are a creative group of people," exclaims Artistic Director David Horak. "We perform Shakespeare outdoors and we intend to offer this later in the summer for everyone who is comfortable to go outside and safely enjoy some unique productions of the Bard's work. While we'll miss producing a large-scale festival this June, a shift to productions that feature smaller casts will still have that fun and accessible Freewill-style."

In a nod to the changes wrought by COVID-19, Freewill Shakespeare is preparing Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing: The Pandemic Variations; creatively condensed versions of last year's scheduled productions. Whether roaming or set at predetermined locations pending AHS guideline approval, these unique, lovingly told renditions will be enjoyed by everyone from the occasional to the well-read Shakespeare fan.

Freewill Shakespeare is currently planning to run outdoor programming starting in July through August of 2021.