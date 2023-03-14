Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edmonton Opera's STABET MATER Sells Out In First Week Of Rehearsals

Performances run March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Edmonton Opera's three performances, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023, of Giovanni Battista Pergolesi's Stabat Mater at the Jubilee Auditorium sold out during the first week of rehearsals. The performers in town featured in this production include British counter-tenor Magid El-Bushra and Canadian soprano Mireille Asselin both making their Edmonton Opera debuts. Along with the singers, Stabat Mater's company includes dancers Amber Borotsik and Max Hanic, choreographed by Susanna Hood, and members of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, directed by Chloe Meyers, playing baroque instruments. The design team includes set and costume designer Teresa Przybylski and lighting designer Bretta Gerecke.

The innovative staging and reimagining of this baroque work as an interdisciplinary performance directed by Edmonton-born Jennifer Tarver, marks an exciting new direction for the Edmonton Opera.

"This music is traditionally never presented this way. To have it memorized, to add movement, theatrical elements and dancers and create an unforgettable experience is what the future of Edmonton Opera is all about. We're bringing the audience, performers and crew, literally on a journey, unlike what our patrons have experienced before at the Jubilee." - Artistic Director Joel Ivany

"Edmonton Opera's Stabat Mater weaves the interdisciplinary elements of opera - voice, instrument, dance, and drama - together to create an intimate and perhaps even sacred space. But this is no ordinary production. Yes, there are traditional elements of opera, and yes, this is a centuries old piece. But at its core, this production of Stabat Mater is an evolution of the operatic form, one that has audience members travelling the corridors of Edmonton's Jubilee Auditorium, accompanied by image and sound as they make their way to be seated, on the stage, with the performers. Here, tradition meets innovation with Edmonton Opera's artistic director Joel Ivany leading the way."- Executive Director Sue Fitzsimmons

Edmonton Opera points audiences to tickets still available for the final events of the season including My First Hundred Years, a brand-new cabaret featuring Andrew Macdonald-Smith on June 8, 9, and 10, 2023 at The Citadel Theatre.

Season packages are also on sale now for Edmonton Opera's Diamond Anniversary 60th Season featuring Bizet's Carmen, Mozart's Don Giovanni, company premiere Identity, Wagner's Das Rheingold, and more!



