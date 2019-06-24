Citadel Theatre Presents RING OF FIRE

Those flames lighting the evening sky over downtown next month just might be from Ring of Fire, the Citadel's first-ever summertime musical, opening July 20th on the Maclab stage.

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash features over two-dozen of Cash's songs and tells the amazing life story of The Man in Black.

"We're thrilled to present the Citadel's first ever summer musical!" said Artistic Director Daryl Cloran today. "Edmonton comes alive with such great festivals and events in the summer, and we wanted to be a part of that excitement. We're committed to helping create a vibrant downtown and endeavour to be the artistic heart of the city, beating year round! We hope you'll join us for this fantastic summer night out!"

"It was important for us to provide an opportunity for Edmontonians and tourists alike to have a reason to visit downtown Edmonton this summer," said Citadel Executive Director Chantell Ghosh. "They can stay at one of our local hotels, enjoy a great meal at a number of downtown restaurants, and then take in this entertaining and musical show in the heart of our City."

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash has been a sure-fire crowd pleaser everywhere it has been performed. The Citadel's performance-packed production is directed by Tracey Flye, one of Canada's busiest and most respected directors. Her complete credits span over 140 productions, including directing the U.S. National Tour of Queen's We Will Rock You, as well as Mirvish Productions' Once and War Horse. Tracey has Edmonton roots, having moved here at age 8 and where she studied at the Alberta Ballet School.

Music director for Ring of Fire is Edmonton's Steven Greenfield, whose recent credits include Once, Children of God and A Christmas Carol at the Citadel.

The cast stars Lawrence Libor, returning to the Citadel after a memorable performance in Once last year, Quinn Dooley, who returns to hometown Edmonton where she was last seen at the Citadel in Evangeline, Julien Arnold, a long-time favourite with Citadel audiences, Biboye Onanuga, a Nigerian-Canadian musician based in Edmonton, Jonas Shandel, a Vancouver songwriter and musician best-known for leading the band Headwater, and Daniel Williston, a veteran of Canadian theatre and television who has toured nationally and internationally in such productions as Kinky Boots and Spoon River.

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash is a must-see-and-hear event for young and old fans alike, featuring many of the Johnny Cash hits that are now standards in the American Songbook, such as Ring of Fire, Folsom Prison Blues, A Boy Named Sue, Cry Cry Cry, Daddy Sang Bass, and Sunday Morning Coming Down. The musical also tells Cash's wild and rollicking rag-to-riches story, from his childhood in the Dirty Thirties in Arkansas, working the fields as the son of Southern Baptist sharecroppers, to his gradual climb to fame as a country singer-songwriter with Sun Records, his life on the road and his battles with booze and drugs, and, above all, his enduring relationship with country music royalty June Carter.

Citadel patrons also are welcome to enjoy the Ring of Fire lounge in the Maclab Theatre lobby and Ring of Fire After Dark on July 26.

Tickets for Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash are available at the Citadel Box Office, starting as low as $30 plus fees and GST. For tickets and more information, call the Box Office at 780.425.1820.





