Celebrate The Holidays With Susan Aglukark at Festival Place

Celebrating the Holidays by performing Christmas favourites, Festival Place is pleased to present Susan Aglukark's Christmas Show, December 1, 2019.

Susan Aglukark is one of Canada's most unique artists and a leading voice in Canadian music. She blends the Inuktitut and English languages with contemporary pop music arrangements to tell the stories of her people, the Inuit of Arctic Canada. The emotional depth and honesty of her lyrics; her pure, clear voice and themes of hope, spirit and encouragement have captivated and inspired listeners from all walks of life. Susan has garnered 3 Juno awards, received The Order of Canada in 2005 and most recently was awarded the Governor Generals Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award (June 2016).



Susan Aglukark's Christmas Show begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $38 - $44 and are available through festivalplace.ab.ca, or by calling the Festival Place Box Office (780.449.3378).





Related Articles Shows View More Edmonton Stories

More Hot Stories For You