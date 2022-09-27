Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Edmonton Season Opens With REMEO Featuring Three New Works

Till Leaves Fall is the latest creation by emerging choreographer and Ballet Edmonton artist Diego Ramalho.

Register for Edmonton News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  
Ballet Edmonton Season Opens With REMEO Featuring Three New Works

Edmonton will open its 2022-2023 Season on October 14 & 15, with Remeo, which features three works: Till Leaves Fall by Diego Ramalho; Swan by Artistic Director, Wen Wei Wang; and The Rite by Alberta-born, Vancouver-based choreographer Shay Kuebler.

Till Leaves Fall is the latest creation by emerging choreographer and Ballet Edmonton artist Diego Ramalho. It is a dialogue about search, arrival and departure between two people exploring their differences in a rhythmic and spirited exchange. This new work continues Ramalho's exploration of Brazilian culture through his choice of music. Ramalho invites the audience to come inside a most intimate physical conversation.

Swan by Wen Wei Wang was first commissioned for Ballet BC in 2017. The work demonstrates Wen Wei's incredible versatility and his understanding of the possibilities of the balletic form. His reimagining of this classic story in the context of contemporary movement is an interplay between the past and present with such strength and beauty it is not to be missed.

Inspired by The Rite of Spring themes, The Rite, choreographed for Ballet Edmonton, honours the cycle of life. Originally from Alberta, Shay Kubeler is best known for his work with Radical System Art and The 605 Collective in Vancouver. He has performed across Canada and the United States with Kidd Pivot and has choreographed for The American Dance Festival, Les Grands Ballet Canadiens, Moment Factory, and Decidedly Jazz Danceworks.

Tickets for Remeo range from $20 - $40 and are available online at balletedmonton.ca. Performances begin at 7:30 PM at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall at MacEwan University (11110 104 Ave NW).

Ballet Edmonton is a ten-dancer contemporary ensemble under the artistic direction of Canadian choreographer Wen Wei Wang. Each season the company creates original work for their mainstage series in a mixed program format with various Canadian and international choreographic voices.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ballet Edmonton Season Opens With REMEO Featuring Three New WorksBallet Edmonton Season Opens With REMEO Featuring Three New Works
September 27, 2022

Edmonton will open its 2022-2023 Season on October 14 & 15, with Remeo, which features three works: Till Leaves Fall by Diego Ramalho; Swan by Artistic Director, Wen Wei Wang; and The Rite by Alberta-born, Vancouver-based choreographer Shay Kuebler. 
Citadel Theatre Understudy Program Responds To Pandemic-based Postponements And CancellationsCitadel Theatre Understudy Program Responds To Pandemic-based Postponements And Cancellations
September 26, 2022

New funding for an understudy program offered by The Citadel Theatre will continue to help prevent the postponement or cancellation of performances. Postponements and cancellations result in disappointment for ticket holders, significant revenue loss for the company, and a decrease or elimination of shifts for employees.
THE WOLVES is Coming To The Citadel TheatreTHE WOLVES is Coming To The Citadel Theatre
September 22, 2022

This Maggie Tree production, produced in association with The Citadel Theatre, The Wolves opens The Highwire Series this October.
FESTIVAL PLACE Season Returns This Month With Ben Sures, Tom Lavin, and MoreFESTIVAL PLACE Season Returns This Month With Ben Sures, Tom Lavin, and More
September 19, 2022

Festival Place returns in September with live music, a musical, and a Harry Potter parody.
Jack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American TourJack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American Tour
September 12, 2022

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre’s Jesus Christ Superstar. The tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 8 at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA and go on to play over 45 cities.