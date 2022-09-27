Ballet Edmonton Season Opens With REMEO Featuring Three New Works

Edmonton will open its 2022-2023 Season on October 14 & 15, with Remeo, which features three works: Till Leaves Fall by Diego Ramalho; Swan by Artistic Director, Wen Wei Wang; and The Rite by Alberta-born, Vancouver-based choreographer Shay Kuebler.



Till Leaves Fall is the latest creation by emerging choreographer and Ballet Edmonton artist Diego Ramalho. It is a dialogue about search, arrival and departure between two people exploring their differences in a rhythmic and spirited exchange. This new work continues Ramalho's exploration of Brazilian culture through his choice of music. Ramalho invites the audience to come inside a most intimate physical conversation.



Swan by Wen Wei Wang was first commissioned for Ballet BC in 2017. The work demonstrates Wen Wei's incredible versatility and his understanding of the possibilities of the balletic form. His reimagining of this classic story in the context of contemporary movement is an interplay between the past and present with such strength and beauty it is not to be missed.



Inspired by The Rite of Spring themes, The Rite, choreographed for Ballet Edmonton, honours the cycle of life. Originally from Alberta, Shay Kubeler is best known for his work with Radical System Art and The 605 Collective in Vancouver. He has performed across Canada and the United States with Kidd Pivot and has choreographed for The American Dance Festival, Les Grands Ballet Canadiens, Moment Factory, and Decidedly Jazz Danceworks.



Tickets for Remeo range from $20 - $40 and are available online at balletedmonton.ca. Performances begin at 7:30 PM at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall at MacEwan University (11110 104 Ave NW).

Ballet Edmonton is a ten-dancer contemporary ensemble under the artistic direction of Canadian choreographer Wen Wei Wang. Each season the company creates original work for their mainstage series in a mixed program format with various Canadian and international choreographic voices.