Ballet Edmonton Announces National Tour

Ballet Edmonton set to dance across Canada Ballet Edmonton has announced its six-city tour across Canada, January - April 2023.

"We hope to signal to the rest of Canada that brilliant, dedicated artists live and create in Edmonton." says Executive Director, Sheri Somerville. "We are a strong, proud arts community, and Ballet Edmonton is excited to share our work with more Canadians." Each performance will include a mixed program from Ballet Edmonton's repertoire including Persistence of Memory, Le Quattro and Swan, by Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang; Valei-Me by Ballet Edmonton company member and emerging choreographer, Diego Ramalho; and a new work by Dorotea Saykaly.



For their Victoria performance, Dance Victoria and the Victoria Symphony Orchestra have commissioned a new work from Ballet Edmonton to be performed live with the Victoria symphony, set to the music of Canadian Composer Ian Cusson titled, Le loup de Lafontaine - Suite for orchestra in three scenes. It will make its world premiere at The Royal Theatre with two performances.

2023 Tour Dates

Kingston On. | January 24 | Kingston Grand Theatre

St. Catherine's On. | January 27 | First Ontario Performing Arts Centre

Toronto On. | March 7 & 8 | DanceWorks Mainstage Series

Ottawa On. | March 11 | National Arts Centre

Victoria BC. | April 23 & 24 | The Royal Theatre with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra and Dance Victoria

Vernon BC. | April 28 | Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Ballet Edmonton will be hosting a reception on October 5 at 4 PM, at the Peter Robertson Gallery (12323 104 ave) to celebrate the announcement with the company, board members, and the arts community. Media are welcome to attend for interview and photo opportunities. Mayor Sohi will bring remarks with official programming beginning at 5 pm.