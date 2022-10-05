Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Edmonton Announces National Tour

​​​​​​​Ballet Edmonton will be hosting a reception on October 5 at 4 PM, at the Peter Robertson Gallery.

Register for Edmonton News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

Ballet Edmonton set to dance across Canada Ballet Edmonton has announced its six-city tour across Canada, January - April 2023.

"We hope to signal to the rest of Canada that brilliant, dedicated artists live and create in Edmonton." says Executive Director, Sheri Somerville. "We are a strong, proud arts community, and Ballet Edmonton is excited to share our work with more Canadians." Each performance will include a mixed program from Ballet Edmonton's repertoire including Persistence of Memory, Le Quattro and Swan, by Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang; Valei-Me by Ballet Edmonton company member and emerging choreographer, Diego Ramalho; and a new work by Dorotea Saykaly.

For their Victoria performance, Dance Victoria and the Victoria Symphony Orchestra have commissioned a new work from Ballet Edmonton to be performed live with the Victoria symphony, set to the music of Canadian Composer Ian Cusson titled, Le loup de Lafontaine - Suite for orchestra in three scenes. It will make its world premiere at The Royal Theatre with two performances.

2023 Tour Dates

Kingston On. | January 24 | Kingston Grand Theatre
St. Catherine's On. | January 27 | First Ontario Performing Arts Centre
Toronto On. | March 7 & 8 | DanceWorks Mainstage Series
Ottawa On. | March 11 | National Arts Centre
Victoria BC. | April 23 & 24 | The Royal Theatre with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra and Dance Victoria
Vernon BC. | April 28 | Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Ballet Edmonton will be hosting a reception on October 5 at 4 PM, at the Peter Robertson Gallery (12323 104 ave) to celebrate the announcement with the company, board members, and the arts community. Media are welcome to attend for interview and photo opportunities. Mayor Sohi will bring remarks with official programming beginning at 5 pm.




More Hot Stories For You


Edmonton Opera Announces Inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize Finalists and JudgesEdmonton Opera Announces Inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize Finalists and Judges
October 3, 2022

Four finalists from across Canada have been chosen to participate in the inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize at Edmonton Opera out of an astounding 145 applicants.
Ballet Edmonton Season Opens With REMEO Featuring Three New WorksBallet Edmonton Season Opens With REMEO Featuring Three New Works
September 27, 2022

Edmonton will open its 2022-2023 Season on October 14 & 15, with Remeo, which features three works: Till Leaves Fall by Diego Ramalho; Swan by Artistic Director, Wen Wei Wang; and The Rite by Alberta-born, Vancouver-based choreographer Shay Kuebler. 
Citadel Theatre Understudy Program Responds To Pandemic-based Postponements And CancellationsCitadel Theatre Understudy Program Responds To Pandemic-based Postponements And Cancellations
September 26, 2022

New funding for an understudy program offered by The Citadel Theatre will continue to help prevent the postponement or cancellation of performances. Postponements and cancellations result in disappointment for ticket holders, significant revenue loss for the company, and a decrease or elimination of shifts for employees.
THE WOLVES is Coming To The Citadel TheatreTHE WOLVES is Coming To The Citadel Theatre
September 22, 2022

This Maggie Tree production, produced in association with The Citadel Theatre, The Wolves opens The Highwire Series this October.
FESTIVAL PLACE Season Returns This Month With Ben Sures, Tom Lavin, and MoreFESTIVAL PLACE Season Returns This Month With Ben Sures, Tom Lavin, and More
September 19, 2022

Festival Place returns in September with live music, a musical, and a Harry Potter parody.