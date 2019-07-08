Tilted Axes: Music For Mobile Electric Guitars Performs At The 27th Annual Concert Of Colors

TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS joins the 2019 Concert of Colors with two special musical processions.

On Friday, July 12 between 5:30pm-7:30pm, Tilted Axes presents "PROMENADE", which begins at the Charles H. Wright Museum and makes its way through the Detroit Institute of Arts before returning to the Wright.

On Saturday, July 13 at 1:00pm and 3:30pm, Tilted Axes premieres "MOONWALK", a new work in collaboration with The Michigan Science Center. The piece commemorates the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the first manned space mission to land on the moon.

10. Tilted Axes is a musical project created by composer Patrick Grant.

09. Tilted Axes is a procession of electric guitarists who wear mini-amps.

08. Tilted Axes can perform anywhere there are people, excelling in untraditional venues.

07. Tilted Axes' roster of musicians can change from performance to performance, city to city.

06. Tilted Axes' musicians learn a common repertoire created by PG and rehearse it in workshops.

05. Tilted Axes performances are free to the public and are supported through institutional and/or private donations.

04. Tilted Axes takes on aspects of spectacle informed by municipal band tradition, avant-garde theater, and world music.

03. Tilted Axes takes music out into the world and seeks transformative projects meant to change community conversation.

02. Tilted Axes is an apolitical organization, but it does support science, arts programs, and renewable energy whenever possible.

01. Tilted Axes works best when it is part of something bigger than itself i.e. festivals, exhibitions, community initiatives, astronomical events.

Produced by: Patrick Grant & Peppergreen Media

Presented in partnership with The Michigan Science Center (Carole Wrubel, Paulette Epstein, Julia Lynn Marsh), The Detroit Institute of Arts (Larry Baranski), The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History (Charles Ferrell), Midtown Detroit Inc. (Susan T. Mosey) and The Concert of Colors (Ismael Ahmed).

Sponsors and Supporters: Vox Amps & Korg USA (amps), DIME Detroit Institute of Music Education (rehearsal space), Brooklyn Battery Works, Tan's Club (bandanas), Fractured Atlas (fiscal sponsorship)

Electric Guitars: Adam Bodeep, Alex Lahoski, Chris Simpson, Daniel Reyes Llinas, Eugene Strobe, James Keith La Croix, Jeff Georgas, John Lovaas, Jude Closson, Manny Falcon, Pacal Zelaya, Patrick Grant, Rick Matle, Rob Knevels Baritone Ukelele: Frank Pahl Electric Bass: Tim Taebel Percussion: Skeeto Valdez, Gael Grant Associate Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales Stage Manager: Julia Lynn Marsh Tilting AAD: Jeff Adams, Sarah Metivier Schadt

For more iNFO go to www.tiltedaxes.com or write tiltedaxes@peppergreenmedia.com





