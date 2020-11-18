BWW Blog: Broadway Gift Ideas from Etsy, Redbubble, and More!

Click Here to Visit the College Center

Are you stuck on what to get your musical theatre loving friend or family member for Christmas? Here is a list of shops/items on Etsy, a website for arts and crafts lovers that make fun musical theatre gifts!

For the graphic t-shirt lover:

Broadway Booty

For the baker in your life:

Hamilton Cookie Cutter

For the "singer first":

Musician Scrunchie

For the person who really knows what their dream school is:

Shiz University Sweatshirt

Items on RedBubble:

For the techie in your life:

Spike Tape Sticker

For the bi-lingual:

Fluent French Sticker

For someone "who's got a bone to pick":

Heathers Sticker

For the "dancer first":

Chorus Line Art Print

For the other baker in your life:

Waitress Apron

Miscellaneous gifts:

The only tea you should be drinking

The best water bottle

Leotards (at a great price)

THE character shoes (you know which ones I mean)

For all their sheet music needs

Related Articles