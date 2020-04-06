Shutdown Streaming
VIDEOS: Riverside Theater Launches 30 DAYS OF SHAKESPEARE Online Performance Series

Article Pixel Apr. 6, 2020  

Riverside Theater has launched 30 Days of Shakespeare! Riverside artists will be performing monologues from the collected works in honor of Shakespeare's 456th birthday, and in anticipation of Free Shakespeare on the Festival Stage in Lower City Park.

The company will be posting a new performance on its Facebook page every morning starting April 1!

Catch up on all of the previous videos below:

Day 1 - Adam Knight (Henry V)

Day 2 - Patrick DuLaney (Macbeth)

Day 3 - Kristy Hartsgrove Mooers (Richard III)

Day 4 - Caroline Price (Henry IV, Part 1)



