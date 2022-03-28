The Heartland Ballet to Present SLEEPING BEAUTY Streaming Live From The Grand Opera House

If you enjoy fairy tales, you don't want to miss The Heartland Ballet's Sleeping Beauty at the Grand Opera House April 2nd through 10th, 2022. Sleeping Beauty is a classic fairy tale told with dance by the exquisite dancers of the Heartland Ballet. This spring the Grand Opera House and Heartland Ballet are excited to be able to present this ballet to a live audience and streaming online.

How to watch

The Heartland Ballet's production of Sleeping Beauty will be performed live at the Grand Opera House in Dubuque, Iowa.

All 4 performances will be streamed live and will be available on demand for 24 hours after the live stream has ended. Streaming access is available from the Grand Opera House website here: https://thegrandoperahouse.com/sleeping-beauty-ballet/

Tickets are also available to attend the performance in person.

Story Synopsis

All the good fairies have been invited to celebrate the christening for newborn Princess Aurora. The uninvited Fairy Carabosse enters with her dragons. In return for not being invited Carabosse places a curse on the child, that on her 16th birthday she will prick her finger on a spindle and die. The Lilac Fairy softens the curse as her gift, that the child will not die, but fall into a deep sleep for 100 years and be awoken by a prince's kiss.

When Aurora's 16th birthday arrives the King and Queen attempt to keep any spindles away from Princess Aurora, but a mysterious beggar woman arrives and gives the princess a bouquet with a golden spindle. The stranger is revealed to be Carabosse after the girl has pricked her finger and fallen asleep. Fairy Lilac reminds everyone that the princess will sleep for 100 years and awaken with True Love's kiss.

100 years later, a Prince is walking in the woods. He is lead to the sleeping princess by friendly woodland creatures and the fairies. After fighting off Carabosse's dragons, he awakens Princess Aurora with a kiss. The two are married in a celebration that includes other fairytale characters including Puss-in-Boots and Little Red Riding-Hood. And they all lived happily ever after.

Sleeping Beauty is choreographed by Megan MacLeod.

The Heartland Ballet is a division of the Dubuque City Youth Ballet. Consisting of advanced dancers, primarily of high school age, this company performs annually in the spring. Ballets are from the DCYB repertoire. The Heartland Ballet also serves as a touring group, and for special commissions.

Live Audience tickets for Sleeping Beauty are $23 for adults and $15 for children under 18 and can be purchased in person at the Box Office located at 135 W. 8th Street in Dubuque, or by calling (563) 588-1305. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from Noon until 4:00pm. Streaming access is $15-$25. Tickets for the live audience and streaming access can be purchased on our website at www.thegrandoperahouse.com. Additional fees may apply.

Performance Details:

The Heartland Ballet Presents

Sleeping Beauty

Choreographed by

Megan MacLeod

Dates and Times:

Saturday, April 2nd @ 7:30pm

Sunday, April 3rd @ 2:00pm

Saturday, April 9th @ 7:30pm

Sunday, April 10th @ 2:00pm

Ticket Prices:

Live Audience

Adults $23* | Under 18 $15*

Group Pricing is available for Groups over 12 people

Streaming Access

$15 -$25*

*Additional fees apply