Staged Reading Of TESLA Musical Comes to SPT Theatre Next Week

The staged reading of TESLA will be October 19 and 20, 7:30 PM at CSPS Hall.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

SPT Theatre company will present the premier staged reading of TESLA, a new musical by Richard award-winning composer, lyricist, book-writer Robert Lindsey-Nassif with a story by Cavan Hallman.

 

Nikola Tesla was an inventor, a visionary and perhaps a madman, who loved Sarah Bernhardt and also loved a pigeon. He saw electricity as a basic human right and battled Edison to make electricity affordable to everyone. He foresaw our modern world and in doing so, invented the future.

 

Robert Lindsey-Nassif has worked on and off-Broadway and regionally with Hal Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Miller, Carol Burnett, Joss Whedon and Disney Feature Animation. He won the Richard Rodgers Award (selection committee chairperson Stephen Sondheim), the AT&T Award and the Gilman Gonzalez-Falla Award given at Lincoln Center. His musicals included FLIGHT OF THE LAWNCHAIR MAN (directed by Hal Prince), ELIOT NESS IN CLEVELAND and OPAL (directed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett, produced by The Shubert Organization).


Cavan Hallman's plays have been performed in Seattle, Chicago, New York and throughout America and in Ireland. He is the founder and Artistic Director of the Mirrorbox Theatre.

 

The staged reading of TESLA will be October 19 and 20, 7:30 PM at CSPS Hall. Tickets available at Click Here.




