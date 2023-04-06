SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM & More Set for Coralville Center for the Performing Arts 2023â€“2024 Seasons

The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts has announce two practically perfect season line-ups for 2023-2024! Resident theatre companies City Circle Theatre Company and Young Footliters Youth Theatre have both announced their fun-filled, high-flying seasons. Tickets will go on sale this summer.

City Circle Theatre Company: 2023-2024 Season

Mary Poppins

Performances: December 8-10 & 15-17, 2023

Auditions: September 15-17, 2024

The world's best-loved, practically perfect nanny takes the stage in a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure!

Join Bert, Jane, Michael, and Mary Poppins in a musical packed full of special effects, beloved music, and more heart than you can shake an umbrella at. A family classic just in time for the holidays.

Sondheim on Sondheim

Performances: February 9-11, 2024

Auditions: November 3-4, 2023

The Corridor's most talented performers bring to life a concert like no other. Join us in this celebration of the master of the modern musical, Stephen Sondheim.

Full of stories and music, this special evening includes audience-favorite songs from Into the Woods, West Side Story, Company, A Little Night Music, and so much more.

Spring Awakening

Performances: May 3-5 & 10-12

Auditions: February 16-18, 2024

Sex. Morals. Identity. Friendship. This electrifying rock musical explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a passion that is both illuminating and unforgettable.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Spring Awakening revolutionized musical theatre with its unflinching exploration of controversial subject matters and use of alternative rock and folk music.

Catch Me If You Can

Performances: July 19-21 & 26-28, 2024

Auditions: April 12-14, 2024

A high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams... without getting caught! Based on the hit DreamWorks film and the incredible true story.

Seeking fame and fortune, teenage Frank runs away from home to live the life of a globetrotting con artist. With nothing more than his boyish charm, Frank poses as a lawyer, doctor, and a pilot, until he catches the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty.

This soaring Broadway musical was created by the Tony Award-winning "dream team," with a book by Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

About City Circle Theatre Company: Since 1998, City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre and is the resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. City Circle's mission is to present professional caliber theatrical productions and events that provide education, enrichment, and enlightenment to the public. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and audition for City Circle shows.

Young Footliters Youth Theatre 2023-2024 Season

Peter Pan, JR.

Performances: October 27-29, 2023

Auditions: August 25-26, 2023

Peter Pan whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up! A timeless classic, perfect for the whole family. Based on J.M. Barrie's beloved tale and featuring unforgettable songs, this high-flying musical is full of magic, warmth, and adventure.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Performances: March 8-10, 2024

Auditions: November 3-4, 2023

For Narnia, and for Aslan! When four children discover a secret doorway to another world, they begin an adventure that will change them, and Narnia, forever. C.S. Lewis' classic novel comes to life in this faithful dramatization filled with adventure, courage, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

The Wizard of Oz

Performances: June 28-30, 2024

Auditions: April 11-13, 2024

America's most beloved film comes to colorful life onstage! When a tornado whisks Dorothy away to the magical land of Oz, she must make friends, face her fears, and discover how good it is to go home. Introduce your kids to the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Wizard himself in this magical hour-long adventure.

Footliters First Act

They have announced their newest program for young actors - Footliters First Act! Designed for students in grades K-6, Footliters First Act will present four productions each season with shorter rehearsal schedules, smaller casts, and a brand new performance space in the CCPA Rehearsal Hall.

First Act will replace the K-6 spring play, and allow more than 80 students each season to step into the spotlight with an educational production experience designed for just for them.

First ACT Productions will be announced in summer 2023.

About Young Footliters Youth Theatre: Young Footliters is a program of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts offering kindergarten through 12th graders:

Fun, creative, and educational theater arts opportunities in a safe, positive, and professional environment

Quality productions and classes that promote responsibility, confidence, leadership, cooperation, and arts appreciation.

Young Footliters is committed to the use of theater arts to encourage young people to become involved members of their communities. Young Footliters' mission and productions are made possible by:

A network of parents and community members dedicated to creating a positive experience for everyone involved.

Parent participation, which is required for the success of every production and impacts the effort young people give and the enjoyment they receive.

The area's vibrant theater community, which provides professional local talent and collaboration