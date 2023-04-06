SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM & More Set for Coralville Center for the Performing Arts 2023â€“2024 Seasons

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Resident theatre companies City Circle Theatre Company and Young Footliters Youth Theatre have both announced their fun-filled, high-flying seasons.

Apr. 06, 2023 Â 
The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts has announce two practically perfect season line-ups for 2023-2024! Resident theatre companies City Circle Theatre Company and Young Footliters Youth Theatre have both announced their fun-filled, high-flying seasons. Tickets will go on sale this summer.

City Circle Theatre Company: 2023-2024 Season

Mary Poppins

Performances: December 8-10 & 15-17, 2023
Auditions: September 15-17, 2024

The world's best-loved, practically perfect nanny takes the stage in a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure!

Join Bert, Jane, Michael, and Mary Poppins in a musical packed full of special effects, beloved music, and more heart than you can shake an umbrella at. A family classic just in time for the holidays.

Sondheim on Sondheim

Performances: February 9-11, 2024
Auditions: November 3-4, 2023

The Corridor's most talented performers bring to life a concert like no other. Join us in this celebration of the master of the modern musical, Stephen Sondheim.

Full of stories and music, this special evening includes audience-favorite songs from Into the Woods, West Side Story, Company, A Little Night Music, and so much more.

Spring Awakening

Performances: May 3-5 & 10-12
Auditions: February 16-18, 2024

Sex. Morals. Identity. Friendship. This electrifying rock musical explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a passion that is both illuminating and unforgettable.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Spring Awakening revolutionized musical theatre with its unflinching exploration of controversial subject matters and use of alternative rock and folk music.

Catch Me If You Can

Performances: July 19-21 & 26-28, 2024
Auditions: April 12-14, 2024

A high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams... without getting caught! Based on the hit DreamWorks film and the incredible true story.

Seeking fame and fortune, teenage Frank runs away from home to live the life of a globetrotting con artist. With nothing more than his boyish charm, Frank poses as a lawyer, doctor, and a pilot, until he catches the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty.

This soaring Broadway musical was created by the Tony Award-winning "dream team," with a book by Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

About City Circle Theatre Company: Since 1998, City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre and is the resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. City Circle's mission is to present professional caliber theatrical productions and events that provide education, enrichment, and enlightenment to the public. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and audition for City Circle shows.

Young Footliters Youth Theatre 2023-2024 Season

Peter Pan, JR.

Performances: October 27-29, 2023
Auditions: August 25-26, 2023

Peter Pan whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up! A timeless classic, perfect for the whole family. Based on J.M. Barrie's beloved tale and featuring unforgettable songs, this high-flying musical is full of magic, warmth, and adventure.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Performances: March 8-10, 2024
Auditions: November 3-4, 2023

For Narnia, and for Aslan! When four children discover a secret doorway to another world, they begin an adventure that will change them, and Narnia, forever. C.S. Lewis' classic novel comes to life in this faithful dramatization filled with adventure, courage, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

The Wizard of Oz

Performances: June 28-30, 2024
Auditions: April 11-13, 2024

America's most beloved film comes to colorful life onstage! When a tornado whisks Dorothy away to the magical land of Oz, she must make friends, face her fears, and discover how good it is to go home. Introduce your kids to the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Wizard himself in this magical hour-long adventure.

Footliters First Act

They have announced their newest program for young actors - Footliters First Act! Designed for students in grades K-6, Footliters First Act will present four productions each season with shorter rehearsal schedules, smaller casts, and a brand new performance space in the CCPA Rehearsal Hall.

First Act will replace the K-6 spring play, and allow more than 80 students each season to step into the spotlight with an educational production experience designed for just for them.

First ACT Productions will be announced in summer 2023.

About Young Footliters Youth Theatre: Young Footliters is a program of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts offering kindergarten through 12th graders:

Fun, creative, and educational theater arts opportunities in a safe, positive, and professional environment

Quality productions and classes that promote responsibility, confidence, leadership, cooperation, and arts appreciation.

Young Footliters is committed to the use of theater arts to encourage young people to become involved members of their communities. Young Footliters' mission and productions are made possible by:

A network of parents and community members dedicated to creating a positive experience for everyone involved.

Parent participation, which is required for the success of every production and impacts the effort young people give and the enjoyment they receive.
The area's vibrant theater community, which provides professional local talent and collaboration




City Circle Theatre Company presentsÂ Dancing at Lughnasa at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) May 5â€“7 and 12â€“14.Â Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM and the Sunday matinees are at 2 PM.
Review: THE LION KING at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: THE LION KING at Des Moines Performing Arts
September 14, 2021, is a day I will never forget. Â After an 18-month break due to Covid, Broadway reopened. Â Something special happened that morning. Â On Good Morning America, there was a special performance from 'The Lion King' that had the cast in places around New York City, awakening the city and Broadway, leading to the cast gathering in Time Square, all during a performance of the opening song 'Circle of Life.' After an eight-year break in Des Moines, you can finally experience the breathtaking opening of 'The Lion King' again during its multi-week run at Des Moines Performing Arts. Â Iowa is happy to have the show back again if the audience is any indication.
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Des Moines Playhouse Photo
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Des Moines Playhouse
Everybody say yeah! It's that time of year when multiple productions start opening after spending the colder winter months inside. For the spring, Des Moines Playhouse has opened its production of "Kinky Boots." While the musical is fun and had the audience on their feet at the end, the show's message couldn't be more timely.
Review: 1776 at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: 1776 at Des Moines Performing Arts
In March 0f 2020, Des Moines Performing Arts announced it was bringing the musical '1776' as part of its 2020/2021 Broadway Series. At the time, the production was billed as a pre-Broadway run. What we didn't know at the time was that it would be almost three years before the show was finally able to make it to Des Moines. Going into the opening night performance, I hoped the production would be worth the wait, but I wasn't prepared for the fantastic production I saw on stage.

City Circle Theatre Company Presents DANCING AT LUGHNASA in MayCity Circle Theatre Company Presents DANCING AT LUGHNASA in May
April 6, 2023

City Circle Theatre Company presentsÂ Dancing at Lughnasa at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) May 5â€“7 and 12â€“14.Â Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM and the Sunday matinees are at 2 PM.
FUNNY GIRL, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Set For Des Moines Performing Arts 2023-24 SeasonFUNNY GIRL, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Set For Des Moines Performing Arts 2023-24 Season
March 7, 2023

Des Moines Performing Arts has announced the 2023-24 Willis Broadway Series!Â Now's your chance to experience an unforgettable season of highly anticipated Broadway national tours including a few fan-favorites returning to the Des Moines Civic Center!
Revival Theatre Company Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTETRevival Theatre Company Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
February 24, 2023

Revival Theatre Company presents Million Dollar Quartet opening March 1-5 at CSPS Hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Johnny Cash is played by Jackson Baker, Elvis Presley is played by Jacob Barton, Carl Perkins is played by Nathan Burke and Jerry Lee Lewis is played by Garrett Forrestal. The role of Dyanne is played by Amy Friedl Stoner and Sam Phillips is played by Tad Paulson.
FEMININE WILES BURLESQUE REVUE Comes to Des Moines Performing ArtsFEMININE WILES BURLESQUE REVUE Comes to Des Moines Performing Arts
February 23, 2023

FEMININE WILES BURLESQUE REVUE comes to Des Moines Performing Arts this weekend. The performance is set for February 24, 2023 at 7pm.
Burlington Civic Music Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOWBurlington Civic Music Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW
January 31, 2023

Cocktail Hour: The Show, by New York City-based Ballets with a Twist, will make its Iowa debut at Burlington Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30pm. This pop-infused performing arts experience brings the Manhattan, Martini, Bloody Mary, and more to life with an innovative mix of charismatic choreography, toe-tapping music, and glamorous costume design. You've never seen cocktails like these!
