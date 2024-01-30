SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in February

Performances of Sondheim on Sondheim: In Concert are held February 9-11 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.
POPULAR
City Circle Theatre Company presents the Corridor’s most talented performers in a Broadway concert like no other. Join in this celebration of the master of the modern musical, Stephen Sondheim.
Full of stories and music, this special evening includes audience-favorite songs from Into the Woods, West Side Story, Company, A Little Night Music, as well as a captivating journey through Sondheim’s life and hidden musical gems. An onstage orchestra under the direction of Jason Sifford brings some of Broadway’s most challenging and captivating music to life.
Performances of Sondheim on Sondheim: In Concert are held February 9-11 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $16–$30 and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.
Friday, February 9 at 7:30
Saturday, February 10 at 7:30
Sunday, February 11 at 2:00
Emmett Adamson
Laurel Decker
Kristen DeGrazia
Rebecca Fields-Moffitt
Jennifer Ford
Lauren Galliart
Mia Gimenez
Hannah Green
Caleb Haselhuhn
Steven Jepson
Adam Kopfman
Shay Larson
Heather Marshall
J.P. Marshall
Noelle McVey
Jeffrey Allen Mead
Tracy Meginnis
Rob Merritt
Eve Minkler
Max Moreno
Colin Nies
Lucy Polyak
Carrie Pozdol
Kara Ramirez
Rachael Rhoads
Jessica Saunders
Ellen Stevenson
Melisa Wallace Rusk
Eriq Wolfe
Norah Wolfe
Director—Christopher Okiishi
Music Director—Jason Sifford
Scenic, Lighting, and Projection Design—Scott Olinger
Costume Design—Bethany Horning
Stage Management—Nicky Beaurivage
About City Circle Theatre Company: Since 1998, City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre and is the resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. City Circle’s mission is to present professional caliber theatrical productions and events that provide education, enrichment, and enlightenment to the public. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and audition for City Circle shows.
Videos
|Moulin Rouge!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (8/20-9/01)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
|Company
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (2/06-2/11)
|The Book of Mormon
RiverCenter Adler Theatre (3/29-3/30)
|MJ
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (4/30-5/05)
|Les Miserables
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (2/27-3/03)
|Mean Girls
Iowa State Center (Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theater) (4/11-4/11)
|Come From Away
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center [Great Hall] (2/09-2/10)
|The Cher Show
North Iowa Community Auditorium (4/04-4/04)
|Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Paramount Theatre (2/10-2/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You