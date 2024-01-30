SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in February

Performances of Sondheim on Sondheim: In Concert are held February 9-11 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in February

City Circle Theatre Company presents the Corridor’s most talented performers in a Broadway concert like no other. Join in this celebration of the master of the modern musical, Stephen Sondheim

Full of stories and music, this special evening includes audience-favorite songs from Into the Woods, West Side Story, Company, A Little Night Music, as well as a captivating journey through Sondheim’s life and hidden musical gems. An onstage orchestra under the direction of Jason Sifford brings some of Broadway’s most challenging and captivating music to life.

Performances of Sondheim on Sondheim: In Concert are held February 9-11 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $16–$30 and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

One Weekend of Performances

Friday, February 9 at 7:30

Saturday, February 10 at 7:30

Sunday, February 11 at 2:00


Cast

Emmett Adamson

Laurel Decker

Kristen DeGrazia

Patrick Du Laney

Rebecca Fields-Moffitt

Jennifer Ford

Lauren Galliart

Mia Gimenez

Hannah Green

Caleb Haselhuhn

Steven Jepson

Adam Kopfman

Shay Larson

Heather Marshall

J.P. Marshall

Noelle McVey

Jeffrey Allen Mead

Tracy Meginnis

Rob Merritt

Eve Minkler

Max Moreno

Colin Nies

Lucy Polyak

Carrie Pozdol

Kara Ramirez

Rachael Rhoads

Jessica Saunders

Ellen Stevenson

Melisa Wallace Rusk

Eriq Wolfe

Norah Wolfe

Production Team

Director—Christopher Okiishi
Music Director—Jason Sifford

Scenic, Lighting, and Projection Design—Scott Olinger

Costume Design—Bethany Horning

Stage Management—Nicky Beaurivage

About City Circle Theatre Company: Since 1998, City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre and is the resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. City Circle’s mission is to present professional caliber theatrical productions and events that provide education, enrichment, and enlightenment to the public. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and audition for City Circle shows.      

 



