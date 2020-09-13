Quad City Symphony Orchestra Will Host Virtual Soirée: Moonlight Sonata

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Enjoy a livestreamed performance featuring QCSO Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz and QCSO Principal Cellist Hannah Holma.

Due to the global pandemic, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's (QCSO) annual Signature Soirée fundraising event has moved online for 2020.

Enjoy a livestreamed performance featuring QCSO Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz and QCSO Principal Cellist Hannah Holman and participate in a Live Auction and Paddle Raise in support of the QCSO's music education programs, all hosted by Maestro Mark Russell Smith. By purchasing tickets or joining the Virtual Soirée Host Committee, ticket holders will receive a three-course dinner from the Hotel Blackhawk, QCSO chocolates from Chocolate Manor, and an arrangement from Flowers by Staacks - all delivered to their home.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://qcso.org/event/virtual-soiree-moonlight-sonata/.

