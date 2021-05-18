Playhouse Announces Full Season of Live Theatre

The Des Moines Playhouse announced its 103rd year of live theatre via social media Monday, May 17, 2021. The 2021-22 Season includes some shows that were originally scheduled for the past 15 months and some new titles. Playhouse season ticket renewals will be sent in the coming weeks. For information on season tickets, call the ticket office at 515.277.6261 or visit dmplayhouse.com.

The 2021-22 John Viars Theatre Season at The Playhouse opens with the daringly entertaining musical Cabaret. The season includes the smash Broadway musical Roald Dahl 's Matilda The Musical; a new take on the classic mystery Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express; the true story of Calendar Girls; a world-premiere romantic comedy, Escaping the Labyrinth; and a revival of Singin' in the Rain featuring many from the March 2020 cast.

The Kate Goldman Children's Theatre at The Playhouse includes shows adapted from classic and contemporary children's literature. The 27th children's theatre season will delight audiences of all ages with Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells; Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!; Charlotte's Web; and Pippi Longstocking. The Children's Theatre season is sponsored by Nationwide.

The Playhouse's 2021 Family Holiday Classic is one of audiences' favorite things: the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, The Sound of Music. An Original Works Play Festival co-presented with Pyramid Theatre Company will take place in spring 2022 with specific dates to be announced later.

In addition to live, in-person performances, The Playhouse will continue to offer livestreaming and video-on-demand options for most productions.

Shows remaining in the current, 2020-21 Season, are A Love Offering, a co-production with Pyramid Theatre Company, June 4-20, 2021, inside in the John Viars Theatre; and a summer Tent Theatre with Godspell, Plaza Suite, and Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical performed July 9-Aug. 8, 2021, in an event tent in the theatre's east parking lot.

The Playhouse vision, as Iowa's largest producing theatre, is to be a vital part of a collaborative, energized, and engaged community that values art, particularly because of high-quality avocational, educational, and entertaining theatre experiences. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.