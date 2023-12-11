Photos: First Look At MARY POPPINS From City Circle Theatre Company

The world’s best-loved, practically perfect nanny takes the stage in a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure!
City Circle Theatre Company presents the closing weekend of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS December 15–17 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. See photos of the production.
The world’s best-loved, practically perfect nanny takes the stage in a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure! Join Bert, Jane, Michael, and Mary Poppins in a musical packed full of special effects, beloved music, and more heart than you can shake an umbrella at. A family classic just in time for the holidays, this production is sponsored by Hills Bank.
Tickets are $16–$30 and are available online at Click Here, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.
The Cast of MARY POPPINS
