MOON RIVER: The Songs of Johnny Mercer Comes to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Directed by Josh Sazon and with Music Direction by Wes Habley, MOON RIVER: The Songs of Johnny Mercer will feature a 16-piece big band and vocalists for an evening of music straight from the golden age of Hollywood! The concert takes place at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $10–20 before fees and taxes, and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling 319-248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in-person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

This concert is the latest addition to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts’ American Songbook Series. According to Director Josh Sazon, “Johnny Mercer is a largely under-appreciated figure these days in the realm of popular song. His lyrics, always vivid and versatile, have graced the works of a wide variety of American popular composers, including Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, Hoagy Carmichael, and Henry Mancini.”

Johnny Mercer’s iconic lyric writing created American standards like "Satin Doll," "Moon River," and "Days of Wine and Roses." To showcase these beloved songs, vocalists Marcia Hughes, Katelyn Halverson, and David Raim round out this night of unforgettable music.