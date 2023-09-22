L'AMICO FRITZ Comes to Coralville Center For the Performing Arts in October

UIowa Fall Opera: L'amico Fritz comes to Coralville Center For the Performing Arts next month. The performance is set for Friday, October 13, 2023.

L’amico Fritz is a charming romantic story set amidst cherry orchards and vineyards. Fritz Kobus is a wealthy landowner who has sworn to remain a bachelor. When his friend, the rabbi David, bets him that within a year he will get married, the confident Fritz wagers his Clairfontaine vineyard. It’s Fritz’s birthday and more friends arrive for the celebration. The atmosphere changes when Suzel, the young daughter of Fritz's tenant, enters with a birthday bouquet. Will Fritz lose his bet after all?

Performances:

Friday, October 13 at 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, October 15 at 2:00 P.M.

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact the sponsoring department or contact person listed in advance of the event.