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MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS to Return to Des Moines Civic Center

Grammy winner Chip Davis marks over 40 years of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas with a performance on December 21.

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MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS to Return to Des Moines Civic Center

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate more than 40 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry! 

Davis said the hallmark tour will make a stop at the Des Moines Civic, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at DMPA.org.

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry's largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD's have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year. 

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for more than 40 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. 

This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with ICON LIVE. 

 

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