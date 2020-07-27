Englert Theatre Renovations Will Cause Street Closures in Iowa City July 27

The theatre will be installing a new rooftop HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-condition) unit.

The Englert Theatre's renovations will cause street closures in Iowa City today, the Iowa City Press-Citizen has reported.

Eastbound Washington Street from Dubuque Street to Linn Street will be closed on Monday, July 27, due to the renovations.

Closure of the street is expected to begin around 7 a.m. and "it is anticipated that normal traffic will resume by the end of the day," according to a bulletin from the city.

The theatre will be installing a new rooftop HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-condition) unit as part of the Strengthen, Grow, Evolve capital campaign in collaboration with FilmScene.

Renovations to the theater began on June 4.

Read more on the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories

More Hot Stories For You