Des Moines Performing Arts Reveals 26-27 Broadway Series - HELL'S KITCHEN, JUST IN TIME and More

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Des Moines Performing Arts has revealed its powerhouse 2026-27 Willis Broadway Series, bringing a lineup of Broadway’s biggest hits and new productions to the Des Moines Civic Center. The season delivers six shows as part of the season ticket package, along with five add-on engagements.

The six-show season ticket package features: Monty Python’s Spamalot, Maybe Happy Ending, Buena Vista Social Club, The Phantom of the Opera, Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen and Just in Time – a dynamic mix of groundbreaking new musicals and Broadway sensations. The package add-on engagements include Waitress, Legally Blonde - The Musical, Mark Twain Tonight!, The Sound of Music and Mamma Mia!

The 2026-27 season is highlighted by the return of The Phantom of the Opera for a two-week engagement, marking its fifth time at the Civic Center since 1997 and will be here for two weeks.

The only way to guarantee seats to all six shows in the Willis Broadway Series is by becoming a season ticket holder. Season tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. at DMPA.orghttp://DMPA.org, at the Civic Center Ticket Office (221 Walnut Street), or by phone at (515) 246-2300. Groups of 10+ can also reserve seats now. On-sale dates for tickets to individual shows will be announced at a later date.