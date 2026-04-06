OUTLANDER IN CONCERT: ECHOES THROUGH THE HIGHLANDS Will Play Des Moines Civic Center

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“Outlander in Concert: ECHOES THROUGH THE HIGHLANDS” will stop at the Des Moines Civic Center on November 2 at 7:00 p.m. as part of an international tour spanning more than 75 cities across the United States and Europe. The tour will follow a sold-out world premiere in Scotland and arrives as the final season of the television series is airing.

The concert will combine cinematic visuals from all eight seasons of Outlander with a live performance of the score by composer Bear McCreary. The program will include a curated selection of scenes and music developed in collaboration with executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, including footage from the eighth and final season.

A live ensemble of musicians and vocalists will perform the score using traditional Scottish instruments such as bagpipes, fiddles, and hurdy-gurdy. The Outlander soundtrack has generated significant global reach, with hundreds of millions of streams across multiple releases.

The television series, based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, has expanded into a broader franchise including the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale April 10 at 10:00 a.m. and may be purchased at DMPA.org, by calling (515) 246-2300, or at the Civic Center Ticket Office in Des Moines.