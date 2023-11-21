Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

DANCE NATION Comes to UIowa in February

Performances run February 2-10, 2024.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
Michael Stephen Brown & Nicholas Canellakis to Perform Piano-Cello Duo Recital at Martha-E Photo 3 Michael Stephen Brown & Nicholas Canellakis to Perform Piano-Cello Duo Recital at Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVI Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! Leads Best Musical!

DANCE NATION Comes to UIowa in February

Dance Nation comes to UIowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in February. The production is by Clare Barron and directed by Sarah Gazdowicz. Performances run February 2-10, 2024.

Pre-teen competitive dancers prepare for Nationals, and their number’s coveted solo has yet to be assigned. As the pressure of the looming competition builds, the dancers must navigate shifting ground–changing bodies and bursting ambitions–together. Clare Barron’s Dance Nation presents the euphoric highs and devastating lows of dawning adolescence alongside a shared devotion to art that can bring a group together and bring you back to yourself.

"Dance Nation" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Performances:

Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

Purchase your tickets in advance through Hancher Box Office by calling 319-335-1160 or online through their website.

The Box Office at the Theatre Building opens one hour prior to the performance, with tickets on an as-available basis, unless the production is sold out.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Des Moines

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVI Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes to Idaho State University in December Photo
THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes to Idaho State University in December

The Three Musketeers comes to Idaho Statue University next month. Performances are in Bistline Theatre, December 1, 2, 7-9.

3
Michael Stephen Brown & Nicholas Canellakis to Perform Piano-Cello Duo Recital at Mart Photo
Michael Stephen Brown & Nicholas Canellakis to Perform Piano-Cello Duo Recital at Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall

Internationally acclaimed pianist/composer Michael Stephen Brown will be joined by cellist Nicholas Canellakis in a piano-cello duo recital presented by Ames Town & Gown Chamber Music Association. The performance will take place on December 1, 2023, at Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall, Iowa State University.

4
THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Comes to ISU Theatre This Month Photo
THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Comes to ISU Theatre This Month

The Velveteen Rabbit comes to ISU Theatre this month. Performances run November 29 - December 9, 2023. The production is adapted by Amanda Petefish-Schrag and Ben Schrag, based on the book by Margery Williams, with original music by Ben Schrag.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS
Funny Girl in Des Moines Funny Girl
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (3/12-3/17)
Mamma Mia! in Des Moines Mamma Mia!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (1/23-1/28)
Final Act Ensemble Holiday Show in Des Moines Final Act Ensemble Holiday Show
Des Moines Playhouse (12/12-12/12)
All Is Calm in Des Moines All Is Calm
Des Moines Playhouse (12/01-12/17)
A Gift For Rebecca in Des Moines A Gift For Rebecca
Ankeny Community Theatre (12/01-12/10)
Dragons Love Tacos in Des Moines Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (3/01-3/10)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Des Moines Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (4/05-4/21)
Les Miserables in Des Moines Les Miserables
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (2/27-3/03)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Des Moines Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center [Great Hall] (2/09-2/10)
The Wiz in Des Moines The Wiz
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (12/12-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You