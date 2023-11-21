DANCE NATION Comes to UIowa in February

Dance Nation comes to UIowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in February. The production is by Clare Barron and directed by Sarah Gazdowicz. Performances run February 2-10, 2024.

Pre-teen competitive dancers prepare for Nationals, and their number’s coveted solo has yet to be assigned. As the pressure of the looming competition builds, the dancers must navigate shifting ground–changing bodies and bursting ambitions–together. Clare Barron’s Dance Nation presents the euphoric highs and devastating lows of dawning adolescence alongside a shared devotion to art that can bring a group together and bring you back to yourself.

"Dance Nation" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Performances:

Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

Purchase your tickets in advance through Hancher Box Office by calling 319-335-1160 or online through their website.

The Box Office at the Theatre Building opens one hour prior to the performance, with tickets on an as-available basis, unless the production is sold out.