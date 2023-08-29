City Circle Theatre Company Previews 2023–24 Season With a Cabaret Next Month

Performances are September 8 & 9.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
ACANSA Arts Festival Of The South Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW Photo 3 ACANSA Arts Festival Of The South Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW
City Circle Theatre Company Previews 2023–24 Season With a Cabaret Next Month Photo 4 City Circle Theatre Company Previews 2023–24 Season With a Cabaret Next Month

City Circle Theatre Company Previews 2023–24 Season With a Cabaret Next Month

City Circle Theatre Company presents a special preview of the upcoming 2023–24 season during cabaret-style performances in the CCPA lobby September 8 & 9. The bar opens at 7:00 PM, and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

Enjoy a sneak preview of City Circle's 2023–24 season during cabaret-style performances in the CCPA lobby! Visit with friends over specialty drinks and treats as you enjoy live musical accompaniment courtesy of Jason Sifford. Delight in performances by talented City Circle alumni as they perform songs from the upcoming season. Each night is unique, with Rebecca Fields-Moffitt hosting on Friday and Saturday emceed by Vicky Shellady.

Additional performers include City Circle all-stars:

Chastity Dillard

Katey Halverson

Anthony Hendricks 

Carrie Houchins-Witt

Chris Okiishi

Rachael Rhoads

Ryan Shellady

Ellen Stevenson

Quiana Suttle

Shelby Zukin

Songs will be selected from City Circle’s 2023–2024 magical, musical season consisting of four hit Broadway shows!

Mary Poppins: The Musical (December 8–10, 15–17, 2023)

Sondheim on Sondheim (February 9–11, 2024)

Spring Awakening (May 3–5, 10–12, 2024)

Catch Me If You Can (July 19–21 & 26–28, 2024)

There will be opportunities to join in the show, or you can safely watch from your table.

Whatever you choose, be prepared for a fun-filled evening!

Tickets are $20 for a general admission seat to an unspecified table, or reserve a Premium Table. For $100, you receive 4 tickets to the Cabaret, a reserved table closer to the performers, and you and your guests will receive the first round on the house!  Purchase a table online, or call the Box Office for details.

About City Circle Theatre Company: Since 1998, City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre and is the resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. City Circle’s mission is to present professional caliber theatrical productions and events that provide education, enrichment, and enlightenment to the public. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and audition for City Circle shows.  

 




RELATED STORIES - Des Moines

1
ACANSA Arts Festival Of The South Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW Photo
ACANSA Arts Festival Of The South Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW

​​​​​​​ACANSA Arts Festival of the South welcomes New York City-based Ballets with a Twist and its signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show. This electrifying floorshow-to-stage-experience reinvents the excitement of classic entertainment through an original mix of choreography, music, and costume design.

2
PELLEAS & MELISANDE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year Photo
PELLEAS & MELISANDE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year

PELLÉAS & MÉLISANDE comes to Des Moines Metro Opera next year! The opera is by Claude Debussy, adapted from the play by Maurice Maeterlinck. Performances run July 6, 12, 17, 21 at Blank Performing Arts Center. It will be sung in French with English supertitles.

3
May Pang, John Lennons Lover During LOST WEEKEND Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon Photo
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During LOST WEEKEND Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Exhibition in Altoona

Explore the intimate and candid photos of John Lennon taken by May Pang during his 'LOST WEEKEND' era. Join us at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona for a two-day exhibition and get a glimpse into Lennon's personal life. Don't miss this opportunity to see and purchase these limited-edition photographs.

4
BLUEBEARDS CASTLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year Photo
BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year

Bluebeard's Castle comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024. Performances run July 1-22, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penguin Project: Disney’s High School Musical, Jr
Des Moines Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Is Calm
Des Moines Playhouse (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden – Spring Version
Des Moines Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once
Des Moines Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical TYA
Des Moines Playhouse (10/27-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You