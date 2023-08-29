City Circle Theatre Company Previews 2023–24 Season With a Cabaret Next Month

City Circle Theatre Company presents a special preview of the upcoming 2023–24 season during cabaret-style performances in the CCPA lobby September 8 & 9. The bar opens at 7:00 PM, and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

Enjoy a sneak preview of City Circle's 2023–24 season during cabaret-style performances in the CCPA lobby! Visit with friends over specialty drinks and treats as you enjoy live musical accompaniment courtesy of Jason Sifford. Delight in performances by talented City Circle alumni as they perform songs from the upcoming season. Each night is unique, with Rebecca Fields-Moffitt hosting on Friday and Saturday emceed by Vicky Shellady.

Additional performers include City Circle all-stars:

Chastity Dillard

Katey Halverson

Anthony Hendricks

Carrie Houchins-Witt

Chris Okiishi

Rachael Rhoads

Ryan Shellady

Ellen Stevenson

Quiana Suttle

Shelby Zukin

Songs will be selected from City Circle’s 2023–2024 magical, musical season consisting of four hit Broadway shows!

Mary Poppins: The Musical (December 8–10, 15–17, 2023)

Sondheim on Sondheim (February 9–11, 2024)

Spring Awakening (May 3–5, 10–12, 2024)

Catch Me If You Can (July 19–21 & 26–28, 2024)

There will be opportunities to join in the show, or you can safely watch from your table.

Whatever you choose, be prepared for a fun-filled evening!

Tickets are $20 for a general admission seat to an unspecified table, or reserve a Premium Table. For $100, you receive 4 tickets to the Cabaret, a reserved table closer to the performers, and you and your guests will receive the first round on the house! Purchase a table online, or call the Box Office for details.

About City Circle Theatre Company: Since 1998, City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre and is the resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. City Circle’s mission is to present professional caliber theatrical productions and events that provide education, enrichment, and enlightenment to the public. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and audition for City Circle shows.