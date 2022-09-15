Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Circle Theatre Company Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning This Week

Performances run September 16–18 & 23–25.

Sep. 15, 2022  

City Circle Theatre Company will present the Broadway smash musical Little Shop of Horrors September 16-18 & 23-25 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $14-$29. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.

A deviously delicious Broadway smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. When fumbling floral assistant Seymour discovers a new and unusual breed of plant, the foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune...as long as Seymour keeps feeding it BLOOD. Determined to win the heart of the beautiful Audrey, Seymour finds himself thrust into an adventure filled with murder, romance, and mayhem.

Additional Ticketing Information:

• Student Rush! Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, September 17. One night only!

• Groups of 10 or more save 15%! Contact the Box Office for more info.


